Gunman kill pipo for one of Demark biggest shopping mall

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Two distressed women hug outside one Copenhagen shopping centre

4 July 2022, 07:12 WAT New Informate 4 minutes wey don pass

One gunman don kill three pipo and wounjure odas inside one of di biggest shopping malls for Denmark, according to police.

One 22 year old don chop arrest and charge for di attack wey ginger fear for di shoppers inside di Field's mall for Copahagen.

Police chief Soeran Thomassen say di motive for di attack still neva clear but im no go comot "act of terrorism" as part of am.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen say Denmark don suffer cruel attack.

Even as she dey tok sorry to pipo wey dia loved ones die, she say she wan ginger Danes make dme stand togeda and support each oda for dis difficult time.

She say "Our beautiful and normally safe capital don change in one split second."

Wia dis foto come from, MAHDI AL WAZNI Wetin we call dis foto, Di alleged shooter as e dey waka about fo di shopping amll

Reactions wey follow di attack

Denmark royal family say dia "deepest sympathy dey with di victims, dia relatives and all di pipo wey suffer from dis tragedy", according to joint statement wey Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary carry comot outside.

Police reveal say di suspect bin hold rifle and ammunition wen dem arrest am.

Na on Monday di suspect wey police call "ethnic Dane" go face judge.

Police no think say anoda attacker dey involved and don ask shop owners make dem keep any video footage wey dem get.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Security forces don secure di scene

Field's get pass 140 shops and restaurants, even as di mall dey located for di outskirts of Copenhagen.

Eyewitnesses tok wetin happun wen di guns start to fire.

Isabelle wey be one of dem tell local Danish media say, "na so we just start to dey hear shots, I tink I bin hear like ten shots, afta dat, we run for di mall enta toilet, like 11 pipo back for inside dis small toilet. E dey very hot and we bin dey very afraid, Na just terrible experience."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey cry comfort each oda outside di shopping amll

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo bin tanda outside di mall with tears for eyyes dey wait tori of dia loved ones

British Singer, Harry Styles bin suppose perform near di shopping mall but don cancel di concert.

Di Danish royal family also cancel one reception to celebrate say Denmark dey host di first three stages of di Tour de France and na Crown Prince Frederik suppose host am.

World leaders like Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin and Norwegian leader Jonas Gahr Store don express shock and sympathy ova di attack.