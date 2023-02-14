Family announce burial date plus oda details for late South African rapper AKA

Wia dis foto come from, AKA WORLDWIDE Wetin we call dis foto, Family announce funeral details of AKA

14 February 2023, 16:03 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Di family of South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, wey pipo sabi as AKA don release details of im memorial and funeral arrangements.

Di family for inside statement dem post on im verified Instagram account say dem go lay Kiernan to rest inside one private provincial funeral on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Memorial service go hold on Friday, 17 February 2023 and e go dey open to di public and dem go also stream am online.

“We as di Forbes family go like acknowledge di outpouring of love we don receive over di past few days. No be only we di family love Kiernan but di whole kontri, as we don see from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and di legacy.

“Na our wish to celebrate di life of Kiernan wit those wey e touch and impact through im gift of music. Im memorial go therefore dey open to di public plus e go dey streamed online.”

“We go lay AKA to rest for one private provincial funeral on Saturday, February 18 and im memorial service go take place on Friday, February 17 at the Sandton Convention Centre at 3pm.” Di statement read.

Dem assasinate South African rapper AKA assassinated - Police

Police confam di death of di 35-year-old popular musician and im security detail hours afta reports and news about im death begin trend.

For di latest update on di death of di rapper, South African police say di evidence wey dem don gada to date make dem believe say di killing of di rapper na assassination.

Di police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal province, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi tok say di gunman bin approach Kiernan Forbes from behind and shoot am for close range for di side of di head.

Anoda gunman come begin shoot to stop onlookers from getting involved.

One of dis bullets na im kill di friend wey dey wit AKA, Tibz Motsoane.

AKA suppose perform for di city on Friday night before di shooting.

AKA tragic death dey come about two years afta di tragic death of im fiancee Anele Tembe.

Reports say she die on 11 April, 2021 afta she fall from di 10th floor of one Cape Town hotel.

She and AKA bin dey visit Cape Town wen di incident happun.

Who be AKA?

Wia dis foto come from, AKA WORLDWIDE Wetin we call dis foto, Family announce burial date of AKA

AKA wey im real name na Kiernan Jarryd Forbes na popular award winning South African rapper wey pipo sabi beyond di continent.

Dem born am for Cape Town for South Africa for January 28, 1988.

Forbes also get oda nicknames like Supa Mega and King .

Forbes become popular afta releasing im single "Victory Lap" from im debut studio album, Altar Ego for 2010. Since den, e don go on to release oda songs wey bang like, All Eyes on Me for 2014, Fela in Versace for 2018 and Lemons for 2022.