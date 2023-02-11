Live updates: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

11 February 2023, 14:01 WAT New Informate 2 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea dey hope to return to winning ways after back-to-back draw wen dem face West Ham for Premier League encounter away from home on Saturday.

Di Blues dey head into di fixture having won only once for dia last seven outings in all competitions. Dem don also register back-to-back goalless draws for di league, wey no go give Graham Potter side a lot of confidence against one of dia city rivals.

West Ham dem dey struggle down in 17th for di league standings and dey desperate to get points in di bag. Dem have just one win from dia last nine games for di Premier League.

SECOND HALF

90 mins' Ben Chilwell dey frustrated sake of say e no win free-kick on di left and bite back at Jarrod Bowen to concede one imsef just outside di box.

A chance for West Ham?

89 mins' PENALTY APPEAL

Conor Gallagher pounce one loose ball on di edge of di box and rolls am towards di bottom corner.

E dey headed in but as Tomas Soucek fall to block am, e hit im hand and bounce wide.

VAR want quickly chook eyes but no penalty is given.

87 mins' Hakim Ziyech and Reece James combine on di right but Emerson put do dem strong thing. E push dem all di way back to Kepa.

83 mins' DISALLOWED GOAL

VAR don rule am out. Declan Rice dey clearly offside on di replay. E take VAR far too long to see dat!

82 mins' Wow!

Said Benrahma curl am in from di free-kick. Declan Rice head am at goal, it's saved by Kepa and Tomas Soucek reacts to poke it in.

Abi na offside? VAR want chook eyes...

66 mins' Mudryk burst forward on di counter once more, though Rice step in neatly to stop am. Havertz den slide in on Ogbonna to try and win am back, only to give away a foul.

62 mins' Thiago Silva don step in to block a cross as West Ham come down di right.

On the touchline, David Moyes is getting Danny Ings and Flynn Downes ready to come on.

56 mins' CLOSE!

Reece James free-kick spin off di head of West Ham Michail Antonio and almost bounce am into im own net! Inches.

55 mins' YELLOW CARD!

Mykhailo Mudryk run past Vladimir Coufal and win one free-kick for West Ham's half.

Meanwhile Coufal chop one yellow card for foul. E don conceed a few fouls.

53 mins' Lucasz Fabianski gather for di corner and immediately throw am out wide to Jarrod Bowen. E bin get acres of space and time but none of im teammates gree show face.

It's recovered on the far side though and Declan Rice drills a decent shot wide.

51 mins' Reece James whips one dangerous curling cross from di right but Angelo Ogbonna shock am wit beta defense as e slide to block from from reaching Kai Havertz.

48 mins' Chelsea don return back to keeping West Ham pen back for their own half as dem keep possession well. Fernandez go for di big switch out to di right, but Emerson cuts am out.

46 mins' KICK-OFF

West Ham get us back underway for di second half!

FIRST HALF

HALF TIME West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

Na all square at di break, despite Chelsea completely running things.

Emerson Palmieri bin cancel Joao Felix opener.

45 mins' +3 Chelsea pass am through di tightly-packed crowd for di midfield, with Mudryk trying to tee up Joao Felix with im throughball. Ogbonna cut am out but need Aguerd help to fully clear di danger.

45 mins +1 ' Ruben Loftus-Cheek look like one player wey neva get too many minutes. E pass one straight out for a throw-in.

44 mins' West Ham just dey slow di pace of di game down as dem dey try to draw Chelsea out of dia shape. E no dey work though, and eventually, Fabianski cheaply put am out of play.

42 mins' Joao Felix na di 12th different player to score for Chelsea for di Premier League dis season - no side don get more (excluding own goals).

40 mins' CLOSE!

Na Joao Felix take di free-kick dis time with Reece James stepping aside. E whip am towards di bottom corner but e no too hard for di keeper, wey push am behind.

From the corner, Benoit Badiashile heads it over the bar. That was a pretty good chance.

34 mins' BETA SAVE!

Good work again by Chelsea and James square am to Madueke, wey nearly round Aguerd. E whip one curling shot toward di far post, and Fabianski stretches to push am away.

32 mins' West Ham react well to going behind, but dat equaliser don ginger dem.

27 mins' GOAL - West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

Emerson Palmieri net di goal for West Ham. What a goal.

26 mins' Thilo Kehrer head am down and wide from di West Ham corner. Chelsea start again, switching am around di back but dem dey under too much pressure.

25 mins' CLOSE

Out of nowhere! Jarrod Bowen dey allowed to pick up di ball in space down di line and e pick out Michail Antonio for di near post.

He flicks it on dangerously and Kepa has to react to put it behind.

20 mins' West Ham get venture into Chelsea half as Declan Rice tackle Enzo Fernandez near di touchline.

Jarrod Bowen help am down di line to Michail Antonio but e no gree score am.

16 mins' First Chelsea goal for Joao Felix and dis time, no be offside.

Enzo Fernandez whip am in perfectly towards di back post and Felix don shoot am past Lucasz Fabianski.