Bruce Willis get dementia, im family announce

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

16 February 2023, 21:19 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Actor Bruce Willis get frontotemporal dementia, im family don announce on social media.

For one statement on social media, dem say na "relief to finally get a clear diagnosis".

For spring 2022, dem diagnose di 67-year-old wit aphasia – wey dey cause difficulties wit speech - for spring last year, but dis don progress and dem don give am more specific diagnosis, di family tok.

Di statement say: "Today e no get treatments for di disease, a reality wey we hope say e go change in di years ahead."

Im family express dia "deepest gratitude for di outpouring of love".

Wetin to know about Frontotemporal dementia

From wetin BBC gada from di NHS UK, na uncommon type of dementia wey dey cause problems wit behaviour and language.

Dementia na di name for problems wit mental abilities wey gradual changes and damage inside di brain dey cause.

Frontotemporal dementia dey affect di front and sides of di brain (di frontal and temporal lobes).

Dementia mostly dey affect pipo over 65, but frontotemporal dementia tend to start at a younger age. Dem dey diagnose most cases for pipo aged 45-65, although e also fit affect younger or older pipo.

Like oda types of dementia, frontotemporal dementia dey develop slowly and e dey gradually worse ova several years.

Cure for frontotemporal dementia dey?

Currently no cure for frontotemporal dementia or any treatment wey go slow am down.

But e get treatments wey fit help control some of di symptoms, possibly for several years.