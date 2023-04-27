Kenyan Pastor Ezekiel Odero chop arrest sake of 'Kilifi cult' links

Wia dis foto come from, Pastor Ezekiel Odero/Facebook

27 April 2023

Police for Kenya don gbab one televangelist Ezekiel Odero and close down im Mavueni mega church wey dey for Kilifi for Kenya coastal region.

Televangelist Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre Church dey under investigation by di Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sake of alleged indoctrination of members.

Im arrest dey come hours afta DCI detectives inspect di Milele Funeral Home for Mavueni, one morgue wey dey for im church.

Dem interrogate di morgue management sake of possible operations wey be like cult.

Di police establish say di morgue attendants don dey collect deadi bodi for di church premises.

Lawmaker call for 'deeper' investigation

Kilifi North Member of Parliament Baya Owen raise alarm over di activities of Pastor Ezekiel.

Anoda Kenyan politician Robert Alai no dey happy wit how authorities dey handle pastor Ezekiel.

Alai say im no like as police dey give di pastor VIP treatment during his arrest.

"Ezekiel Odero neva chop arrest. Police dey give am VIP treatment police for no reason," e tell local tori pipo.

Na on Thursday dem arrest di preacher wey video show am say e wear white robe and carry im Bible for hand.