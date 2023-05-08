Wetin be ADHD wey MI and im wife say dem get?

Ogbonge Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga AKA MI Abaga and im wife Eniola bin recently sit wit popular Nigerian Dr Chinonso Egemba and influencer wey pipo sabi as Aproko Doctor to disclose say dem get attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ADHD.

Di couple tok say ADHD dey cause dem not to pay attention to diasef wen dem dey get conversation wey dey important sometimes.

Eniola tok say she bin dey 19 years wen dem diagnose am wit ADHD. According to di rapper wife, di condition dey make am feel say she dey fail as a wife.

MI too tok say di condition make am difficult for am to concentrate and read for class wen im dey school.

Di rapper, however, tok say im attention improve wen im start to dey do Yoga.

MI say ADHD also make am perfectionist and dis na why sometimes, im album dey come out later dan di original release date.

Di couple tok say some of dia strategies to cope wit ADHD na to go for therapy and also tok to pipo wey get am or di ones wey don conquer am.

Wetin be ADHD?

According to di UK National Health Service, NHS, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) na condition wey dey affect pipo behaviour .

Pipo wit ADHD fit dey restless, fit get trouble concentrating and fit act on impulse.

Symptoms of ADHD tend to dey noticed at early age and fit become more noticeable wen di circumstances of pikin change, such as wen dem start school.

Most cases dey diagnosed wen pikin dey under 12 years old, but sometimes dem dey diagnose am later for childhood.

Sometimes, ADHD no dey recognised wen pesin be pikin, and dat same pesin fit get di diagnosis later as adult.

Di symptoms of ADHD usually improve wit age, but may adults wey dey diagnosed wit di condition at young age dey continue to experience problems.

Pipo wit ADHD fit also get additional problems, such as sleep and anxiety disorders.

Sabi pipo say many pikin dey go through phases wia dem dey dey restless or inattentive. E dey completely normal and no necessarily mean say dem get ADHD.

But you gazz discuss your concerns wit your pikin teacher, dia school special educational needs co-ordinator or a doctor if you tink say dia behaviour fit dey different from most pikin wey be di same age wit dem.

Na also good idea to speak to a doctor if you be adult and tink say you fit get ADHD, but you no dey diagnosed wit di condition as pikin.

Wetin dey cause ADHD

Di exact cause of ADHD no dey known, but di condition dey run for families.

Research don also identify some possible differences in di brains of pipo wit ADHD wen compared wit dose witout di condition

Oda factors wey fit potentially cause ADHD include: to dey born prematurely (before di 37th week of pregnancy), to get low birthweight, smoking or alcohol or drug abuse during pregnancy.

ADHD fit occur in pipo of any intellectual ability, although e dey more common in pipo wit learning difficulties.

How dem dey treat ADHD?

For pikin wit ADHD, although cure no dey, e fit dey managed wit di right educational support, advice and support for parents wit affected pikin dem, alongside medicine, if necessary.

For adults wit ADHD, medicine na di treatment although psychological therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) fit also help.

Celebrities elsewhere wey get ADHD

Paris Hilton bin tok a bit about her struggle wit ADHD for one interview for 2007.

Comedian and actor Johnny Vegas bin reveal say dem diagnose am wit ADHD at di age of 52.

Im tell BBC Breakfast say getting di diagnosis before Christmas of 2022 "ansa a lot of questions about behavioural issues e get for di past".

Former BBC presenter Richard Bacon tok say dem diagnose am wit ADHD as an adult.

Di former Radio 5 Live presenter say im like am sake of say e get huge amount of energy and fall in love wit whateva im dey do.