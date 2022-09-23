ASUU don file appeal against Nigeria court order wey stop dia strike

Di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) don cari dia mata wit di Nigeria goment go di domot of di appeal court.

Lead Counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana SAN cari di case go appeal court for Abuja di capital on Friday 23 September, 2022, wia dem dey pray di court to upturn di ruling wey di National Industrial Court sama di union on Wednesday.

Di NIC bin order Asuu to cancel dia strike and resume lectures.

Justice Polycarp Hamman on Wednesday rule say make ASUU end dia strike pending wen court go hear di substantive suit.

ASUU don down tools for seven months now and federal goment drag dem go court afta all negotiations no get head.

'E﻿nd your strike'

Di National Industrial Court on Thursday, order make di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) end dia seven monthss old strike. For di interlocutory injunction wey di Federal goment file on Wednesday, Justice Polycarp Hamman restrain Asuu to kontinu wit di industrial action pending di determination of di substantive suit.

E bin tok say di ruling na for di benefit of di students.

“No amount of compensation fit cover for di loses of di students”.

D﻿i lecturers don dey on strike for more dan seven months now sake of goment failure to honor dia demands wey bother on salary payment platform amond odas - several toktok between dem and di federal goment don happun but dem no dey successful.

W﻿hy Asuu dey strike

Di public universities lecturers dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009 and oda tins.

One of di major issues wey dey block negotiation between goment delegates and Asuu na di payment platform. Di union insist say goment must use di platform to take pay dia salary.

Di president of Asuu, Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible. E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.