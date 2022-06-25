Why Lagos na di second worst city to live in di world - Report

26 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria commercial city, Lagos na di second worst city to live for di word.

Dis na according to di annual report from di Economist, one international magazine.

Lagos dey just behind of Damascus, di capital of Syria wey war don destroy – na Damascus be di worst city in di world, di report reveal.

In summary, di worst five cities in di world according to di report na:

Damascus, Syria

Lagos, Nigeria

Tripoli, Libya

Algeirs, Algeria

Karachi, Pakistan

BBC Pidgin obtain di full report of di global liveability index 2022 to see how dem arrive at di result.

Wetin di ranking dey about

Na di Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), one global business intelligence study wey dey rank urban areas wey pesin fit live in do di research.

Di ranking dey inside di first quarter of 2022 Global Liveability Index.

Di ranking na for 173 cities for different kontris of di world.

How dem arrive at di final ranking

Foto show typical traffic situation for Lagos, Nigeria

EIU dey use up to 30 different factors dey decide di rating for liveable and non-liveable cities.

Some of di factors dem dey use na health care, crime rates, political stability, education infrastructure and access to green space.

Those na some of di factors dem dey use do di calculation from 0-100.

From di indicators wey dem use Lagos score;

Stability - 20.0

Healthcare - 20.8

Culture and environment - 44.9,

Education - 25.0

Infrastructure - 46.4

Di total aggregate come to 32.2 from a total of 100.

“Every city dey assigned a rating for relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories - stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

“Each factor inside a city dey rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable,” a part of di report tok.

Best cities to live in di world

According to di Economist Intelligence Unit, Vienna, di capital of Austria na world’s most liveable city - Copenhagen for Denmark na second.

Di oda cities wey make up di top 10 na;

Zurich, Switzerland

Calgary, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Geneva, Switzerland

Frankfurt, Germany

Toronto, Canada

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Osaka, Japan

Melbourne, Australia

Dis year, di researcher deliberately comot Kyiv, Ukraine capital from di entire list sake of di ongoing war.

Brief tins to know about Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

Lagos na Nigeria biggest commercial city. E dey for di South West region of di kontri.

Di state get two major areas, Lagos Mainland and Lagos Island - e get 20 local goment areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs)

Na di financial centre of Nigeria sake of di many industries and bank headquarters wey full di town.

Lagos dey known for many tins including di entertainment hub for Africa.

Sake of di commercial nature Lagos, e dey attract many pipo wey dey come live, do business or just visit for holidays.