Why flights go dey more expensive as air industry experts warn

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

15 minutes wey don pass

Price of airline tickets go increase "without doubt", air industry oga don warn.

Oil prices don jump as economies dey recover from di covid pandemic and sake of di war for Ukraine.

Willie Walsh wey be director general of di International Air Transport Association (IATA), say dem go pass dis cost to consumers.

E say dis dey come as price of fuels dey rise.

Holidaymakers need to dey prepared for di cost of flights to go up, Oga Walsh tell BBC Sunday Morning programme.

Major airlines in Nigeria bin alert dia customers in March 2022 of more flight delays and cancellations in days ahead.

Di alert na sake of di scarcity of Jet fuel or aviation fuel wey dem dey experience.

E take di intervention of goment ogas inside di oild producing kontri to save di mata.

In May 2022, commercial flight operators bin threaten strike to complain of di increase in price of JetA1, wey be aviation fuel, dem later suspend di action.

But now, air industry ogas dey warn say flights go dey more expensive across di world.

International Air Transport Association boss explain

"Flying go dey more expensive for consumers, without doubt."

Di "high price of oil" go "show for higher ticket prices", Willie Walsh tell BBC.

Oil prices don already dey increase as demand don pick up again as economies dey recover from di Covid pandemic.

Di fallout from di war for Ukraine don also push prices up more and more.

Nigeria airlines warn of more flights cancelation or delays 10th March 2022

Oil price increase wey affect flight cost, wetin trigger am?

Di US don announce complete ban on oil imports from Russia.

UK dey also phase out Russian supplies by di end of di year.

European Union leaders don also tok say dem go block most Russian oil imports by di end of 2022.

Dis one mean say demand for oil from oda producers don increase, and e don lead to higher prices.

IATA oga say fuel prices dey at record highs, and say "oil na di single biggest element of any airline cost base".

“No mata how e be, las-las dem go pass high oil prices through to consumers in higher ticket prices.", e add am.

How much of di world dey rely on Russia for oil and gas?

Russia na di third biggest oil producer for world afta America and Saudi Arabia.

Out of di five million barrels of crude oil dem dey export evri day, more than half of dat dey enta Europe.

UK oil demand from Russia na 8% and US only import 3% of Russia for 2020.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin bin don threaten say e go cut gas to "unfriendly" kontris if dem no start to pay for dia gas import wit Russian roubles.

Dis move dey come sake of di war on Ukraine wey don cause many kontris to sanction Russia.

Di US, UK and EU also, don already place restrictions for oil and gas imports from Russia, afta dem invade Ukraine for February.

US declare total ban on di import of Russian oil, gas and coal.

UK wan phase out Russian oil by di end of di year.

UK goment say dem wan allow enof time for dem to find oda places to get oil from.

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak say to reject Russian oil go create kasala for di global market.