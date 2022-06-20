"Peter disguise like evangelist to kill my daughter"

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Facebook

20 June 2022, 19:40 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Osinachi Nwachukwu mama don tell court wetin happun to her daughter during her marriage to Peter Nwachukwu before she die.

Di late gospel singer husband 'maltreat her pikin leading to her death', Caroline Madu tell Abuja Federal High Court on Monday.

Osinachi Nwachukwu death for April 2022 spark outrage across Nigeria afta her family allege say she suffer domestic abuse for her husband hand.

Osinachi husband, Peter Nwachukwu dey face 23 count charges around culpable homicide wey lead to di singer death.

Nigerian goment bin arraign di man on top case wey border on domestic violence and homicide for May dis year.

Im plead not guilty to culpable homicide ontop im wife death, wen di case first come up in court.

But di judge ask make dem lock am for Kuje prison until wen dem go hear di homicide case against am.

Madam Madu na main witness for di trial of oga Nwachukwu, di late singer husband.

Osinachi mother break down in tears as she narrate how Peter come her house disguise like an evangelist.

Only “to steal and kill her pikin” she tell di court.

Madam Madu say ever since dem marry for 14 years, she only go dia house wen she dey sick.

And na afta dem beg Peter and two weeks afta, e drive am away, she add.

Di woman testify before court say Peter no allow her visit her pikin because he call her witch.

E also no allow di late singer Osinachi relate wit any of her siblings, she claim.

Di mama say di only sickness wey she know say dey do her daughter na ulcer.

Peter late wife mama add say she enta market buy food item give Osinachi younger broda to go give Osinach, afta claiming say im starve her.

Wen di broda land di house, Osinachi husband begin harass di boy, she tell court.

E pour am water sake of say Osinachi ask am make e wash di pikin dem cloth.

Osinachi sister also testify before di court on Monday, 20 June, 2022.

Favour explain give court how Peter dey treat Osinachi like she describe as animal and beat beat her.

Afta a cross examination by di defence lawyer, e tell di court to adjourn.

I A Aliyu ask di high court resume 21st of June for continuation of trial.

Wetin happun for court?

Di presiding judge, Di trial judge Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme bin begin trial early.

But wen she call di case, di first lawyer of Peter Nwachukwu, Victor Abah say di client don get anoda counsel.

And even though dem dey ready to start di case, dem gatz know di main pesin to represent Nwachukwu.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme come step down di case till 11 am local time for di two counsel dem to tok and decide who go lead di case.

Upon resumption of trial, barrister Abah come announce say im dey pull out of di case to allow di new counsel, I.A aliyu to kontinu.

Aliyu tell tori pipo say di change of counsel na di right of Peter.

And na di pesin wey e chose to represent go stand for am for di trial, e add.

Di trial start wit first di prosecution counsel alias goment layer, Aderonke Imana telling di court say dem dey ready.

Imana say dem get five witnesses dem for court and e go start wit Osinachi mama.

But as e dey ask Osinachi mama kwesion, di defence counsel say her line of kwesioning dey some how.

I.A aliyu insist say e gatz dey focused on di right kwesion instead of am to dey one try lead di witness to say some kind tins.

Di presiding judge uphold di defence counsel objection and ask her to stick to di kwesion di way e suppose dey.

Di court go hear oda three witnesses dem tomorrow as di trial kontinu.

Why Osinachi death and husband trial mata

Di cry make di police to detain di husband for questioning before dem carry am go court.

Issues of domestic violence and abuses boku for Nigeria.

Di singer death make more pipo across di kontri to pick interest on dis issues.

So di outcome of Osinachi husband trial na mata wey many go dey look out for.

Meanwhile her family of di Nigerian singer dey plan to bury her dis month, according to reports.

Wetin be di charges against Osinachi husband?

Di office of di Attorney-General of di Federation and Minister of Justice file claim say Peter forcefully drive Osinachi from her matrimonial home and dat act dey contrary to di Violence Against Persons, VAP (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

And dat e forcefully push di gospel singer out of a moving vehicle. Justice Nwosu afta dem arraign Nwachukwu before am fix June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am for accelerated hearing.

Goment charge Nwachukwu say e commit culpable homicide under sections 104 and 379 of di Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. Di offence dey contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code and punishable wit death.

FG allege say di defendant deprive Osinachi her personal liberty as e restrain her movement and lock her up for house.Goment accuse di defendant say e subject di late Osinachi to emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, contrary to section 14(1) of the VAP Act, 2015.

Di defendant deny Osinachi access to her moni to go hospital and use for household necessities and force her to dey beg and borrow.Dat Osinachi husband forcefully isolate and separate her from her family by preventing her mother and siblings from visiting her matrimonial home.Nwachukwu allegedly beat-beat her pikin dem and record dia cry and play am for im phone.

Dat e prevent im pikin dem make dem no report di acts of domestic violence against dia mama."Di business for today na arraignment, I hereby order accelerated hearing" Justice Nwosu-Iheme tokNwachukwu wife die for April 8, 2022 and many of her colleagues bin accuse her husband say e dey treat her anyhow (domestic violence) wey lead to her death.Di Nigeria Police arrest Nwachukwu and e don dey detention since den before im arraignment today.

Wetin to sabi about Osinachi Nwachukwu

Dilate Nigerian singer wey dey in her 40s die on Friday 10 April, 2022 for Abuja.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song "Ekwueme" wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi leave behind her husband and her four children.

Osinachi husband, Peter Nwachukwu profile

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Peter Nwanchukwu

Peter na pastor for Dunamis International Gospel Church wia im late wife also be one of di lead singers before her death.

Dem born Peter for Omaboma, for Nnewi South, inside Anambra state, southeast Nigeria.

Pesin wey dey close to am, Doctor Felix Onyimadu tell BBC say na Okekenwa dem name Peter Nwachukwu wen dem born am.

Dr Onyimadu add am say im no too sabi many tins about Peter because im name no dey for dia register.

But report tok say Peter dey above 50 years for age.

Na for one choir ministration im meet Osinachi before dem two marry.

Nigeria police arrest Peter Nwachukwu, afta di death of di popular gospel artiste.