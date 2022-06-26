Zamfara goment tell citizens to buy gun take protect themselves against bandits

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Zamfara state goment for northwest Nigeria say dem don permit citizens of di state to prepare to acquire guns wey dem go teke dey use protect themselves against bandits attack.

For special announcement wey commissioner of information for di state Ibrahim Dosara release on Saturday, goment ask pipo wey wan get di guns to apply to di commissioner of police for di state.

Mr Ibrahim also add say Zamfara dey prepare to launch a new centre wey go dey handle information about banditry as di wahala dey continue to disturb di farming state.

Zamfara goment say dem go employ additional 200 community protection guards across di 19 emirates of di state to add to di number wey dey work already.

Lastly goment ban markets for some areas of di state and also order security operatives to shoot on sight anybody wey dem see on top motorbikes for those areas as e dey banned.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some guns wey repentant bandits return to goment

How individual go take obtain gun for Zamfara

According to information wey goment release, any individual wey wan obtain gun to defend himself go first of all apply to di commissioner of police about im plan.

And na from dia police go carry out background checks and oda necessary findings to confam whether di invidual deserve to own weapon.

If di invidual pass di screening, police go now give am licence to own gun wey e go use defend himself in case of bandits or oda attacks.

Security crisis in Zamfara

For over a decade now Zamfara state neva see sustained peace over a period as banditry and kidnapping continue to trouble di state.

Almost every week one tori or anoda of killings and kidnappings dey comot from di state.

Di problem really start around 2011 during administration of govnor Abdulaziz Yari but as di kontri dey also face heavy wahala from Boko Haram dat time di major focus no reach dat side.

And some analysts say na wetin make di problem escalate be dat as federal goment no tackle di mata when e start and now e don really spread to many states across northwestern Nigeria.

Major attacks wey happun for Zamfara

On 8 February dis year na several pipo die after bandits attack Hayin Dan Maciji village.

One mother from di village tell BBC at di time say she still neva see her five children after di bandits attack.

“I just dey here for body but my mind dey our village because I no know wetin happun to my five children.” Di mother wey dey back new born baby tell BBC.

“Me and some women run we come trek for over 20km to reach Kwatarkwashi town, dem kill plenty pipo for our village, we dey difficult situation now.”

Di woman wey yan.Anoda survivor of di attack say he like many odas no know wia dia pipo dey and explain how di attack start.

.“We dey inside mosque dey pray evening prayers when dem come and dem carry plenty weapons, dem open fire on arrival and get many dia anybody wey survive just dey lucky.”

For 12 September 2018 Gunmen kill at least 13 pipo and injure more than 20 odas for one attack inside Tsafe town.

Mukhtar Abubakar Badarawa wey bin dey receive treatment from im hospital bed at di time say di attack happun for one tea seller wey get TV for im joint so pipo dey come there take tea, chat and watch films.

Badarawa as dem sit down dey take tea and watch television for Zamfara state three of im best friends die from the shootings.

On 8 June last year, gunmen kidnap about 60 women from some villages for Zamfara state.House of reps member for di area.

Hon. Ahmed Danfulani, bin tell BBC say, di raid on di villages happun wia di gunmen also kill four pipo and burn down villages.Di incident happun for Malele and Randa villages wey dey under Maru local goment area of di north-western state.

When dis problems go end?

Pipo not only in di affected areas but across di kontri dey wait for day wey peace go reign for northern Nigeria.

Di decade long problem don cause serious wahala from closure of schools due to kidnappings to crumbling of ecomonic activities in many areas.

Sani Shehu na social commentator and e tell BBC News Pidgin say federal goment must up dia game for dis problem to end.