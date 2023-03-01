'I go be una chief-servant' - Tinubu tok for acceptance speech

Wia dis foto come from, Facebbok/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wetin we call dis foto, Bola Tinubu give acceptance speech afta INEC declare am as President-elect

one hour wey don pass

Di President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu don assure Nigerians say im go be chief servant and go serve Nigerians wit everytin wey im get.

E tok dis one for im acceptance speech afta di Nigeria election joinbodi Inec announce am as di winner of di 2023 presidential elections.

Di 70-year-old veteran politician get about 36% of di vote, official results show.

For im acceptance speech, di president-elect promise Nigerians say im administration go bring peace, unity and prosperity and wen pipo see wetin dem accomplish in di coming years, dem go speak wit pride say dem be true Nigerians.

E promise to be a fair leader wey go dey in tune wit pipo aspiration and go harness dia talents to deliver a kontri wey everybody go dey proud of.

To candidates wey dem gada contest for di position of presidency, e extend hand of friendship, say now na time for dem to build di kontri togeda.

“To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former Govnor Kwankwaso, former Govnor Obi and all odas, I extend di hand of friendship. Dis na competitive, high-spirited campaign.

“You get my utmost respect.”

“Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.

“During di election, you fit don be my opponent but you no ever be my enemy. For my heart, we be brothers.

“Whether you be Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or you get any oda political affiliation, you vote for better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.” Tinubu tell everybody wey embrace di electoral process.

'For pipo wey dey vex for di result'

Di President-elect say make pipo wey no fit accept di result go court.

“I know some say e go hard for some candidates to accept di election results. Na your right to seek legal recourse. Wetin no dey right nor defensible na for anybody to resort to violence. Any challenge to di electoral outcome suppose happun for court of law, and no be for streets.

Yes, division dey among us wey no suppose exist. Many pipo dey uncertain, angry and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let di better aspects of our humanity step forward for dis fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation.” Tinubu tok.

For di youth

Di president-elect assure di youth say e hear dem loud and clear and e understand dia pains.

"To di youths, I hear you loud and clear. We go embark on dis journey togeda, united. In Sha Allah, we go work togeda, I go pay undivided attention to your education, credit go dey available, education loan. 4-year course go be 4-year course, no more strike.