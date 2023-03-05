Liverpool vs Man United: Prediction, team news & kick off

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Liverpool go jam Man United on Sunday

one hour wey don pass

Liverpool go meet Manchester United for Anfield for Premier League on Sunday.

Dis game go see di host wey be number 6 play di visitors wey be number three position for League.

Based on di two teams rivalry many dey expect di game to tough.

For Man United, moral dey high afta dem win dia first trophy in six years for League Cup.

Jurgen Klopp team get good record against United in recent years but dis season dia form get as e be.

If dem win dis game for Anfield e go boost dia chances of finishing for di top four.

Dis na all you need know about di ogbonge Premier League match wey go kick off 5:30pm West African Time.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Gunners score last minute goal to win for Emirates stadium 4th March 2023

Liverpool vs Man United Prediction

Manchester United bin find am tough against West Ham for di FA Cup on Wednesday.

Na wetin BBC football sabi pesin Chris Sutton tok.

Chris say dem change di game wen dem bring on Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool no fit do dat right now, di turnaround - for different reasons, good and bad - for both teams since di start of season dey unbelievable.

Jurgen Klopp side don keep a couple of clean sheets in a row now, against Crystal Palace and Wolves, wey dey important for dem but dat no be big deal because neither of those teams get strong attack.

Make I put am dis way, I no feel say Liverpool go keep Rashford quiet on Sunday. Dem dey weak for midfield and dia back dey open, United go take advantage of dat.

Prediction: 1-2

Team News

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Liverpool no get new injury concerns for dis game of arch rivals Manchester United.

Arthur Melo, Thiago, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez all no dey available.

Manchester United go check dia defender Luke Shaw if im go dey fit to play afta im miss dia FA Cup win against West Ham United sake of injury.

Jadon Sancho bin no dey available for midweek because of illness, while Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial still dey injured.

Match Facts

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Head-to-head

Liverpool dey unbeaten for six home league games against Manchester United (W3, D3) since dia 1-0 loss for January 2016. Na dia longest run without defeat against di Red Devils for Anfield since a sequence of nine matches between 1970 and 1979.

Manchester United record of eight Premier League doubles against Liverpool na dia highest tally against any side. Dem fit beat dem twice for di same season for di first time since 2015-16.

United don score just one goal for dia last seven games for Anfield in all competitions. Dem fit fail to score in four consecutive visits for only di second time, and first since 1992.

United don win only four of dia 17 games against Jurgen Klopp Liverpool in all competitions (D7, L6).

Liverpool

Liverpool don win three of dia last four Premier League games, afta failing to win any of di first four matches of 2023.

Di Reds fit remain unbeaten in five consecutive league matches for di first time dis season.

Liverpool don keep clean sheet in four consecutive Premier League games for di first time since April.

Dem don keep five clean sheets for dia opening 20 league fixtures dis season.

Dem don win 27 points for home and 12 away dis season – na di biggest differential of any team.

Virgil van Dijk don score 20 goals for Premier League, di highest by any central defender for di competition since im join from Southampton for 2015.

Mohamed Salah dey one goal short of equalling Robbie Fowler Premier League club record of 128.

Salah don score at least 20 goals in all competitions in all six seasons wit Liverpool.

Salah don score eight Premier League goals against Manchester United - only Alan Shearer, wit 10, get more.

Diogo Jota don fail to score for im last 26 appearances in all competitions, im last goal na last for dia 2-2 draw for Manchester City for Premier League for April 10.

Manchester United

Manchester United don lose just one of dia last 11 Premier League games (W8, D2), di 3-2 defeat against Arsenal for January.

United don collect 23 points since di World Cup - no side don win more points during dis period.

Dem fit reach 50 points afta 25 Premier League matches for only di second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retire. Dem record 53 under Jose Mourinho for 2017-18 and go on to finish second.

United don win six of dia 12 top-flight away fixtures dis campaign, to equal dia total number of away victories last season.

Di Red Devils don score for each of dia last 15 Premier League games, di longest current run for di competition and dia best such run since a sequence of 17 matches between February and October 2020.

Marcus Rashford don score six goals against Liverpool since di start of di 2017-18 season - di joint-most of any player, along wit Harry Kane. But, Rashford neva score at Anfield.

Rashford don score 10 goals for im last 10 Premier League games, e score for each of im last five appearances. Only three different Manchester United players don score six in a row - Ruud van Nistelrooy (on three separate occasions), Eric Cantona (April 1996) and Cristiano Ronaldo (April 2008).