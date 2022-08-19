Casemiro play pattern and everytin you need know about di Brazilian star

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Real Madrid coach don confam say Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro dey comot from di club.

Carlo Ancelotti no tok di name of di club wey di player dey go – but e dey open say na Premier League side, Manchester United wan sign am.

United don offer deal to di Madrid star wey be dia main target afta di club experience transfer season wey worry dem.

Tori be say representatives of Manchester United don already hold tok-tok wit di management of Real Madrid for di Spanish capital.

Di premier league side dey desperate to buy di player and make more additions before di end of di transfer season on 1 September.

Dem bin don agree to pay money for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Juventus player, Adrien Rabiot but di deal no work.

However, e be like say Casemiro own go work as activities don increase for Old Trafford ahead of di transfer.

More tori about Casemiro

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Casemiro don make 222 appearances for di Spanish giants and score 24 goals

Casemiro contract wit Real Madrid till 2025 – but di club dey look di offer from United wey fit make di player sign till 2027.

From di way tins dey Real no go stop di player from leaving di club if e accept personal terms wit Man U.

Im go arrive United on big salary to keep di 30 year old player well get Ballon D'Or nomination dis year.

"Within di squad we get replacement," Ancelotti tok.

"We don sign Tchouameni for dis position and at di moment na one of di best midfielders on di market.

"We also get di option of [Toni] Kroos, wey fit play for dis position, we also get [Eduardo] Camavinga."

Casemiro play pattern

One of di best defensive midfield players in di world, Casemiro dey effective for team wey dey drop deep wen di team no dey in possession, wey Real dey do wit Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for dia team.

You fit see Casemiro impact wen you look Opta statistics to compare im figures against diz of oda central midfielders for La Liga last season.

Di Brazil international rank top for successful blocks, second for tackles behind Barcelona Sergio Busquets, and third overall for possession wey any player win. Real Sociedad Mikel Merino na first and Busquets second in di lat category.

E also contribute to Real attacks, ranking fifth for forward passes and joint-sixth for shots among di league central midfielders.

Casemiro spend one season away from di Bernabeu on loan for Portuguese side Porto for 2014-15 but return to Spain di following season afta Real activate im buy-back clause.