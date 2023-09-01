Fulham agree deal for Iwobi, Amrabat, Regulion, and oda movements wey fit happun on Transfer deadline day

Wia dis foto come from, Getty

1 September 2023, 11:18 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Di transfer window go close across Europe - on different times, on Friday 1 September and already some deals don happun while odas dey on di way.

Chelsea don sign England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City for an initial £40m.

Di deal include a further £2.5m in add-ons and di 21-year-old don sign a seven-year contract wit di option of a further year.

Palmer dey part of di England side wey win European Under-21 Championship earlier dis summer, and na product of City academy.

"I dey excited to get started and e feels great to sign," e tok.

Manchester City don complete di signing of midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m.

Di deal include a 10% sell-on clause for Wolves from any profit City make on di 25-year-old in future.

Di Portugal international, wey get 11 caps for im kontri don sign a five-year contract wit City.

"I dey so happy to be joining Manchester City, di champions of Europe and a club I don admire for a long time," Nunes tok.

Dis na some of di deals wey happun and some wey dey expected to happun before di transfer window close in hours.

Fulham agree deal for Iwobi

Fulham don agree fee wit Everton to sign midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Di Nigerian, wey be 27 years go now travel to London for medical wit a view to completing di move before di transfer deadline.

Iwobi don play in two of Everton three Premier League games dis season already.

United announce signing of Turkish goalkeeper

Manchester United don announce di signing of Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Di 25-year-old international make 166 career appearances, keeping 53 clean sheets.

Last season na key player for Fenerbahce as dem win di Turkish Cup and finish second for di Super Lig.

Fati already in UK for Brighton switch

Brighton dey expected to complete di loan signing of Ansu Fati from Barcelona before deadline.

Di player fly to di UK on Thursday and a deal now dey in place for di 20-year-old to join Brighton.

E dey expected say na Brighton go pay most of di player wages during im time at for di Amex Stadium.

Chalobah dey go Bayern?

Bayern Munich dey interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

E go mean say di centre back go reunite wit im old Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel if di deal happun. Talks dey happun between di two clubs but nothing dey agreed yet.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Saudi Arabia club Al Ittihad still wan sign Salah

Saudi Arabia still wan carry Salah

Di Sport section of di I newspaper say Al-Ittihad dey prepared to make a £150m offer to gbab Liverpool Mohamed Salah.

Di transfer window for Saudi Arabia no go close until next Thursday so Liverpool fans get more days to still dey worry.

Origi dey return to England

AC Milan striker Divock Origi dey expected to fly into the UK on Friday afternoon.

Sources say im representatives don hold talks wit Burnley and Nottingham Forest late on Thursday night over a loan deal.

Both Premier League clubs dey push to conclude di deal, although Origi also get interest from oda clubs.

Amrabat deal fit still happun

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Talks still dey happun between Man United and Fiorentina over midfielder Amrabat

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat dey determined to complete im transfer to Manchester United wit di Red Devils still in talks wit Fiorentina.

United don dey track di midfielder all summer and must wrap up di deal by di end of di day.

But producing di money to complete di transfer fit prove tricky for United wey bin wan sell Harry Maguire to fund di move.

Palace wan sign Arsenal player Holding

Crystal Palace dey in talks to sign Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding on permanent deal.

Holding dey available for transfer and want di move although e dey ruled out of potential switch to Luton on Thursday.

A loan move to Sevilla na also option for am if di Palace transfer no progress well.

Wen di transfer window close?

Di transfer window go close at 23:00 BST on Friday, 1 September for di Premier League and EFL, while in Scotland, di window will shut at midnight.

Across Europe, di Bundesliga window go close at 17:00, Serie A at 19:00, Ligue 1 at 22:00 and La Liga at 23:00 but di Women's Super League transfer window remains open until 14 September.

Di transfer window for di Saudi Pro League, to wia a number of high-profile Premier League players don move dis summer, go close on 7 September.

Premier League transfers as e dey happun

Matheus Nunes [Wolves - Manchester City] £55m

Nuno Tavares [Arsenal - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Tommy Doyle [Manchester City - Wolves] Loan

Cole Palmer [Manchester City - Chelsea] £40m

Altay Bayindir [Fenerbahce - Manchester United] £4.3m