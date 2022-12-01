South Africa president face impeachment threat over 'Farmgate'

South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa dey face a possible impeachment threat over di "Farmgate" scandal.

Di president chop accuse say e cover up one $4m (£3.3m) theft from im farm for 2020, including kidnapping and bribing di burglars say make dem no tok.

One leaked report from independent panel discover say oga Ramaphosa abuse im position and fit don break di anti-corruption law.

Im don deny any wrongdoing, and say di money na wetin e make afta e sell buffalo.

Di panel don hand over dia report to di parliament, wey go torchlight am and decide weda to launch impeachment proceedings next week or not.

For oga Ramaphosa, e remain less dan one month for di conference wia dem go decide weda make e contest for second term under im party, di African National Congress (ANC), for 2024.

Dis incident fit damage oga Ramaphosa chance to contest election on top anti-corruption ticket.

Di ANC go hold dia executive meeting on Thursday, wia e dey expected for dem to discuss di issue.

Di Farmgate scandal

Di Farmgate scandal start for June, wen one former South African spy boss, Arthur Fraser, file complaint wit police accusing di president of hiding di theft of $4m from im Phala Phala farm for di north-east of di kontri for 2020.

Oga Fraser, wey be loyalist of former President Jacob Zuma, allege say di money fit be some tin wey come out through money-laundering and corruption, and accuse di president of kidnapping and bribing di burglars.

To hold dat kain plenty money in dollars fit violate foreign exchange control laws.

Oga Ramaphosa don confam robbery, but say di amount dem tiff no reach wetin pipo dey tok – e also deny say im wan cover up di matter.

Some $580,000 wey buyers pay in cash for buffalo na im dem tiff under di sofa cushions for di farmhouse, e tok.

Di panel report

"I no 'hunt' for di pipo wey carry out di tiff-tiff as alleged, I no also give any instruction to any body to do any tin," e write for im reply to di panel report, according to AFP news agency.

Di panel conclude say plenty questions dey wey di president neva answer, dem call am a "very serious matter".

Too much informate no dey about di man wey e claim say pay di money for buying di buffalo, di panel tok, adding say e still neva collect di animals wey e pay for, two and a half years later.

Di panel also tok say e dey strange say dem keep di money under sofa, rather dan inside safe until dem fit go deposit am for bank account.

"We tink say di president get case to answer on di origin of di foreign currency wey dem tiff as well as wetin di money dey for," di report tok.

E add say: "Di president abuse im position as head of state for am to investigate di matter, using di assistance of di Namibian president to arrest di suspect."

Namibia president Hage Geingob bin don deny say im involve for di matter.

Seven things about Cyril Ramaphosa

Dem born am for Soweto, Johannesburg for 1952

Detain am for 1974 and 1976 for anti-apartheid activities and launch di National Union of Mineworkers for 1982

Chairman of di National Reception Committee wey prepare for Nelson Mandela release from prison for 1990

Become MP and chairman of constitutional assembly for 1994

Move full-time into business for 1997, becoming one of South Africa richest businessmen

On Lonmin board during 2012 Marikana massacre