'Na abuse' - UK Charity boss narrate di race incident wey happun to her for Buckingham Palace

Wetin we call dis foto, Charity boss Ngozi Fulani say she bin "really dey shocked "

one hour wey don pass

One black British charity boss wey dem bin ask many times where she "really" come from for one royal reception tell BBC say di encounter na "abuse".

Tori be say Lady Susan Hussey, wey be Prince William godmother, bin ask Ngozi Fulani about her background, for Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Di late Queen lady-in-waiting don resign.

Madam Fulani compare her conversation wit Lady Hussey, wey be 83years, as "interrogation".

Di palace describe di remarks as "unacceptable and something wey dem really regret".

And one tok-tok pesin for Prince William say "racism no get place for our society". Di matter don overshadow di Prince and Princess of Wales visit to US to hand out awards for im Earthshot Prize.

Meghan Markle bin face very real threats, Met chief tok 30th November 2022

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Charity boss Ngozi Fulani: That felt like violence to me", Duration 1,37 01:37 Wetin we call dis Video, Royal race row: Ngozi Fulani tok say di experience bin feel like violence

She tok dis one for BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Madam Fulani, wey be di founder of domestic violence charity Sistah Space, explain how di matter dat day.

"E bin dey like interrogation. Da tba di only way I fit explain am, she bin dey determined: 'Where you from? Where una come from?'"

Madam Fulani also dismiss suggestions say Lady Hussey comments get anything to do wit her age.

"Make we dey clear wetin dis be. I don hear so many suggestions about her age and stuff like dat, and I feel say dat na disrespect - an ageism kind of thing.

"I bin question how dis kain tin fit happen for space wey suppose to protect women against all kinds of violence.

"Although dis no be physical violence - na abuse."

Madam Fulani continue: "If you invite pipo for an event, against domestic abuse, and you get pipo from different background, I no see how if I be British or no be British dey important.

"I dey very proud of my African heritage. Dis dey like di Windrush thing to me. You dey try to make me feel one kind for my own space."

She add say I bin feel like say dem bin dey ask me to "denounce my British citizenship".

Lady Hussey na important pesin for di Royal Household for many years.

She start to work for di Royal Family di same year di Queen born Prince Andrew, eventually she become di Queen longest-serving lady-in-waiting.

Buckingham Palace bin announce last week say Lady Hussey and di oda former ladies-in-waiting go now dey known as "ladies of the household" - role wey involve helping to host occasions for di palace.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Lady Susan Hussey na important pesin for British royal household for many years

Dem ask her if she bin want Lady Hussey to resign or if she dey happy wit an apology, Madam Fulani say: "I for prefer say dis no happen...

"I have to keep di focus wia e suppose be and dat na against violence against women and girls."

For dia statement on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace say: "We dey take dis incident very seriously and we sharpely investigate di matter to get di full details.

"for dis matter, e dey unacceptable and we really regret di comments dem. We don reach out to Ngozi Fulani ontop dis matter, and we don invite her to discuss all elements of her experience face to face if she want.

"For now, di individual concerned go like to apologise for di pain she cause and she don resign from her honorary role wit immediate effect.

"All members of di household know about our diversity and inclusivity policy dem which dem dey required to keep at all times."

Tok-tok pesin for Prince William say "racism no get place for our society", e add say: "Di comments dey unacceptable, and na di right tin say di pesin don step aside wit immediate effect".

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

For interview on ITV Good Morning Britain, Madam Fulani say Buckingham Palace neva contact her about di incident, she insist say she go accept dia invitation to discuss di matter wit dem.

"See, wetin we dey about na positive results, so absolutely, I feel say we gatz discuss di matter," she tok.

Madam Fulani bin dey di reception to represent her London-based charity, wey dey support women of African and Caribbean heritage across di UK wey dey face domestic and sexual abuse.

She be one of 300 guests for di event, where di Queen Consort, Camilla, don warn of a "global pandemic of violence against women".

But after, Madam Fulani tok on Twitter how di royal aide bin move her hair aside to see her name badge, and then challenge her to explain where she come from.

Who be Lady Susan Hussey, Queen confidante and Prince William godmother?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lady Susan Hussey, wey don step down from her role as a senior palace aide, na key and trusted figure for British royal household for many years.

Di 83-year-old na godmother to Prince William, Di Prince of Wales, and na one of Queen Elizabeth II closest confidantes.

Na she be di longest-serving lady-in-waiting - her title na Woman of di Bedchamber – na 1960 dem bin first recruit her. Lady Hussey bin also appear briefly for di current season of popular Netflix series, The Crown.

Dem born Susan Katharine Hussey, Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, for 1939, she be di fifth and youngest daughter of di 12th Earl Waldegrave and Mary Hermione, Countess Waldegrave.

She be di sister of former Conservative cabinet minister, William Waldegrave, and her late husband, Marmaduke Hussey, na former chairman of BBC.

She get two children - one of her, daughter Katharine, follow her mother into royal service, and serve as official companion to Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Lady Hussey bin start to work for di Royal Family di same year di Queen born her third child, Prince Andrew.

At first her work na to help answer letters, eventually she become part of di close-knit inner circle of ladies-in-waiting wey get knowledge of how di palace dey work.

As a courtier her work na to help new arrivals adjust to di ways of di Royal Household – pipo wey she help na Meghan Markle and Princess Diana. According to author Christopher Wilson wey write for im book Di Windsor Knot, Diana bin "personally dislike" Lady Susan.

Di role of lady-in-waiting typically dem dey give am to wealthy aristocrats wey dem no dey pay salary but to become Woman of di Bedchamber na prestigious role.

Dem promote Lady Susan to Dame Grand Cross of di Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) for di 2013 Birthday Honours, and also receive several long service awards for her faithful service to di Queen.

Na she be siddon by di Queen side for di royal Bentley as dem drive go Prince Phillip, di Duke of Edinburgh, burial for 2021.