Nigerian goment react to attack on citizens for India university

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

N﻿igeria goment say Indian Authorities don agree for one written commitment to protect Nigerian students for dia.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, oga for Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), tok dis one as she dey react to di news wey report say dem attack Nigerian students for one India university.

O﻿n Monday, one viral video show as kasala gas for one University campus inside Delhi.

Na one Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, Ashok Swain bin share di video for twitter and write say;

"Dem dey attack Nigerian students for one University Campus near Delhi - 30,000 Nigerian students come to study for India paying money, 50,000 Indians live in Nigeria to make money. "

Professor Ashok twitter post get plenti re-tweet and reactions from social media, sotey Abike Dabiri-Erewa come explain under di tweet wetin truly happun

Local media, di Times of India identify di Unversity wey di kasala gas as GD Goenka University for Gurugam.

Di Times of India report say 60 Nigerian students of GD Goenka University run comot campus afta one alleged thrash and abuse on di football field and for dia hostel.

W﻿etin we know about clash wey involve Nigerian students for India

A﻿ccording to bike Dabiri-Erewa, oga for Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), di incident happun on Saturday.

She say na as a result of one kasala wey gas during one football match between African and Indian Students.

M﻿adam Abike say African students and Indian students bin get one football competition wey later degenerate to kasala, during which di Indians threaten di Africans.

S﻿he say di Nigerian mission come immediately take custody of 86 Nigerian students for di University and keep dem for di mission till Sunday.

Di Nigeria mission also invite di representatives of di Indian goment, get dia commitment to make sure say di students dey safe.

O﻿ga madam for NIDCOM say di Nigerian student return back to campus on Sunday and everywhere don dey calm.

S﻿he add say few injuries na im dey record and further investigations dey go on.

"﻿Di Nigerian mission don make am clear say dem go hold di Indian authorities responsible if anything happen to any of di students," Madam Abike tok.

Madam Abike say already one written commitment by di Indian Authorities don dey for ground to protect di Nigerian students.

“Any student wey feel threatened, make dem please report to di Nigerian mission for Delhi immediately.”

M﻿eawhile, authorities for di GD Goenka University neva react to dis mata.

B﻿BC Pidgin don try to reach out di school through email and phone but dem neva respond as at di time wey we file dis report.

A﻿ttack of Nigerian students or Nigerians for India no dey uncommon.