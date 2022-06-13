National grid collapse update as blackout hit many parts of Nigeria

Nigerians experience blackout across di nation as national grid collapse again.

Power outage no be new tin for Nigeria as many pipo no dey used to uninterrupted power supply for dia area.

But wen light no dey for large parts of di kontri, pipo dey usually ask kwesions.

On Sunday evening many electricity consumers receive dis messages wey read like dis:

"Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you of di on going system collapse on di National grid.

"Dis don affect our entire network and affect our ability to deliver optimum service.

"Abeg bear with us as we dey work with our TCN partners to quickly resolve di mata.

Dat na di message one electricity distribution company send to areas wey dem dey serve inside Nigeria commercial capital Lagos.

And dis year alone Nigerians don witness collapse of di "national grid" too many times.

Dis electricity infrastructure don collapse at least five times for dis year 2022.

January collapse: Di Nigeria national grid bin collapse on Monday, 17 January, and a day afta dem repair am, di national grid collapse again on Tuesday, January 18 and put Nigerians in some parts of di kontri inside darkness.

March collapse: Di grid collapse on 14 March and lead to blackout across di kontri. Anoda collapse happun again on 15 March.

April collapse: Nigeria national grid collapse again on Friday 8 April around 6:30pm Nigerian time.

On Sunday 13th June, 2022 Nigeria Transmission Company of Nigeria suffer di latest National grid system collapse.

And as usual dis don cause blackout wey don leave millions of Nigerians for darkness.

BBC Pidgin fit confam say di system return up again hours later on Sunday night around 11pm but light no reach evriwia.

Areas "National Grid" system collapse affect

National grid system collapse at about 6:49pm on 12 June, 2022 wey cause blackout for Abuja, di kontri capital.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company announce on Monday morning.

Di Enugu Electricity Distribution plc for dia social media handle also yarn about "blackout" sake of di national grid collapse.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company wey dey service parts of Lagos also experience di power outage.

Yola Electricity distribution company for northeast Nigeria also post am for dia social media handle.

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc for one message on Sunday evening appeal to those dem dey service for parts of Ogun State on top di power outage.

Di system return up again hours later but supply still dey gradually restored, at di time of di report, as e never reach evriwia.

Nigeria national grid meaning

Nigeria national grid na di public electric power wey dey supply light to homes, offices and oda places all ova di west African nation.

Na just over 4000MW megawatts of electricity Nigeria get for di grid to supply over 200 million Nigerians.

And sake of dis, steady public power supply all over Nigeria na still headache even for di kontri economy.

For middle of March, 2022, Nigeria bin experience collapse of di national grid, two times in one week.

Dat time, Nigeria minister of power say na cut for one transmission line collapse bin cause di power outage.

Di reason behind di blackouts nationwide last month bin dey because of one 330KV transmission line wey cut.

Dem also reveal say Nigerians lose about 1,100MW generation capacity for di national grid.

National grid system: Why e dey important to Nigeria

Generating companies (GenCos), dia work na to produce electricity for Nigeria.

Di kontri get six companies wey dey generate electricity plus 28 power plants.

Three out of di 28 power plants dey use water take create light while di remaining 25 dey depend on gas.

All of di six GenCos na private companies and dem each get 60% shares while federal goment keep 40%.

Afta GenCos don produce di electricity, na di responsibility of di transmission company to transport am from wia dem produce am to wia dem go distribute am.

Transmission Company of Nigeria dey only one and na di only company wey get di right to transport electricity for di kontri. E belong to di federal goment.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) say di total system collapse wey cause voltage collapse for some parts of di grid happun first at 10:40 am on Monday 14 March, 2022.

Ministry of Power reassure all electricity consumers say all relevant agencies inside di restoration of normal power supply dey charged to see di mata as emergency.