Man City vs Liverpool Community Shield match predicts

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola dey expected to be di two managers wey go battle for di top of di Premier League again

52 minutes wey don pass

All eyes go dey for di King power Stadium, venue for dis season Community Shield match.

Manchester City go play Liverpool for dia on Saturday.

Na just one point separate champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool for Premier League last season.

Di two sides do some ogbonge business for di transfer market - for arrivals and departures - and another big fight dey expected.

Find out who our sabi pesin dey tip to win di match.

Man Utd flog Liverpool 4 - 0 for pre-season match 12th July 2022

Man City vs Liverpool prediction

Football expert Ufuoma Egbamuno say "I expect di two team to continue in di same fashion."

"Sadio Mane loss fit affect dem not just for dis game but for di entire forth coming season. City lose Raheem Sterling but dem no go miss am like di Anfield giants go miss Mane. " E add.

Man City 2 - 1 Liverpool

Also BBC Sport torchlight how di two teams look like for di new season.

Di new boys

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Goal scoring for Premier League last season no really be big issue for City and Liverpool – dem score 99 and 94 goals respectively, while di next highest tally for di league na Chelsea wit 76.

However, di two teams don spend big on dia forward line.

To get a quality, out-and-out striker na issue wey don dey City table and dem end dat discussion by signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for deal wey worth £51m.

Di Norwegian wey only be 22 years, dey very prolific for club and kontri for some time. Haaland score 20 goals in 21 games for Norway and leave Dortmund aft aim score 86 goals in 89 games.

Big things also dey expected of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

Di 22-year-old wey join dem from River Plate for January stay back for di club on loan, and only link up wit City for July.

Dem dey tip as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero.

In addition, manager Pep Guardiola strengthen im midfield wit di signing of England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, from Leeds for £45m.

Liverpool main signing of di summer na Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, wey join dem from Benfica for a club record fee of £85m.

Di 23-year-old don adapt well since im move from South America to Europe and score 34 goals in 41 matches for di Portuguese side last season.

Di Reds also sign exciting young Portuguese forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Di boys wey comot

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sadio Mane (left) and Raheem Sterling leave for Bayern Munich and Chelsea

Liverpool bin need to strengthen dia attack afta Sadio Mane leave di club.

E win six trophies for Anfield.

Dem offer am new contract afta e score 23 goals in all competitions last season, but di Senegal striker decide to move on and join German giants Bayern Munich for £35m - and dem go certainly miss im goals.

Odas wey waka na Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

While for Manchester City dia English player Raheem Sterling na di big name wey leave dem.

Di England forward join Chelsea for £50m deal for July, e leave City wit a record of 131 goals in 339 games, and e score 13 goals for Premier League last season.

City go also come up against another of dia former players for di new campaign, Gabriel Jesus joinArsenal dis summer for £45m.

Di Brazil forward no bin dey to score well-well for City - e score 58 goals in 159 Premier League games - but im provide eight league assists last season, di joint highest of any player for di club along wit Kevin de Bruyne.

Wetin happun for Pre-season games?

Pre-season games and result no fit really tell how di team go perform for di season.

However, na good time to assess how di new players dey blend in.

Liverpool go on tour of Asia and Europe, while Manchester City travel go US for a couple of fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp side kick off dia pre-season wit a 4-0 loss to Manchester United for Thailand - game wey Nunez made im debut and get one moment to forget as im miss open goal.

Di Reds follow dat wit a 2-0 win ova Crystal Palace for Singapore as Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah score, before Nunez hit four goals against RB Leipzig.

However, Nunez comot for half-time as Liverpool lose 1-0 to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

City, meanwhile, bin play two games for United States - against Club America and Bayern Munich.