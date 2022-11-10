Why I﻿NEC call emergency security meeting wit stakeholders

Election body for Nigeria say di trend of political violence na serious problem as Nigeria dey prepare for general elections for February 2023.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) tok dis one in reaction to incident of fire wey happun for one of dia officers for Ogun and Osun state, South west Nigeria.

Di commission say na 65,699 permanent voters cards (PVCs) wey dem neva collect destroy for di fire incident.

How e happun

Festus Okoye, INEC Commissioner Information and Voter Education Committee, say na jaguda attack dia office, come add say di attack happun for both Ogun and Osun states.

Di Inec toktok pesin say di attacks happun separately for Abeokuta South local goment area of Ogun State and Ede South Local goment Area of Osun State.

Meanwhile, Inec Resident electoral commissioner for Ogun state, Prof. Niyi Ijalaye, say im no know why pipo go put fire for dia property.

"Police dey investigate di mata,” oga Ijalaye tok.

‘Wetin spoil plenty’

According to oga Okoye, “di unscrupulous elements also destroy 904 ballot boxes, 29 voting cubicles, 30 megaphones, 57 election bags, and eight electric power generators.”

For di statement wey e release on Thursday e say di entire Inec building for Abeokuta burn finish – but di Ede office dey partially burnt.

“Wit just 106 days to di 2023 General Election, wen di commission don begin di movement of materials to our offices nationwide, dis simultaneous attacks dey very worrisome indeed,” e tok.

Okoye say di commission don call for emergency meeting of di Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) “for Friday, November 11, 2023 to discuss di disturbing trend of political violence.

“Di rising incidents of attacks on supporters of various political parties since di commencement of campaign barely two months ago and di use of hate language by some politicians dey extremely disturbing”.

Thugs attack Atiku convoy

Controversy follow di political rally of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar wey happun for Borno state, northeast Nigeria on Wednesday afta di camp of di candidate say dem come under attack.

Nigeria Police on dia part deny di attack – dem say na “fake and false news”,

Dem say di rally happun peacefully under tight security without any major incident.

However, according to Paul Ibe, di tok tok pesin of Atiku for interview wit BBC News Pidgin say dis na ‘calculated plan’ to attack di rally and authorities suppose fish out di attackers to show say dem no get hand for wetin happun.

“Di whole tin start afta di presidential candidate finish im courtesy visit to di Shehu of Borno and dey move to di rally venue, na dia gunshots and destruction start.”

Attack on PDP supporter For Rivers state

Police for Rivers State don arrest 12 suspects wey allegedly take part in di attack on supporters of di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar while dem bin dey paste im campaign posters for Eberi-Omuma, Omuma local goment area of di state.

B﻿BC NewsPidgin bin report say some pesins bin attack supporters of di PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar wen dem go paste im campaign posters.

Di mata leave one pesin wit serious injury.

Commissioner of Police Okon Effiong, reveal dis one for one meeting wit candidates from different political parties.

"Di 12 suspects dey undergo investigation and di ones wey we find say get hand for di attack go face di law in court."

Effiong come cut serious warning say no political thuggery or violence go dey tolerated in Rivers during di campaigns for di 2023 general election.