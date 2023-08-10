Dem don assassinate candidate for Ecuador presidential election Fernando Villavicencio

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

10 August 2023, 07:02 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Dem don shoot and kill one candidate for di forthcoming Ecuador presidential election for one campaign rally.

Fernando Villavicencio, a member of di country national assembly, dey come under attack afta e leave di event for northern city of Quito on Wednesday.

A member of im campaign team tell local media say Oga Villavicencio just dey wan enta im motor when one man waka near am and shoot am for head.

Current president Guillermo Lasso vow say di "crime no go go unpunished".

Witnesses say di man shoot Oga Villavicencio, wey be 59 years, three times.

Di suspect also collect bullets during an exchange of gun fire wit security and later die from im injuries, di kontri attorney general tok on social media.

Dem add say pipo suffer injuries, including one candidate for assembly and two police officers.

Di first round of di presidential election dey scheduled to take place on 20 August.

Oga Lasso, wey no go dey on di ballot, say im dey "outraged and shocked" by di killing, adding: "Organised crime don come a long way, but di full weight of di law go fall on dem."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

A recent rise in violent crime, wey di growing presence of drug cartels for Ecuador cause, don become di main issue for dis year presidential campaign.

Last month, Oga Lasso declare states of emergency and night curfews for three provinces sake of a number of killings linked to organised crime.

As well as security, Villavicencio campaign don focus on tackling corruption, one topic wey e don cover for im earlier career as a journalist, and reducing environmental destruction.

Last week, e say im and im don get threats from di leader of one gang linked to drug trafficking.

Oga Villavicencio, wey don marry wit five children, na one one of eight candidates wey dey contest for di first round of di election, although no be di frontrunner.

Im killing follow dat of Agustín Intriago, mayor of di city of Manta, for July and Omar Menéndez, candidate for mayor in di city of Puerto López, in February.

Paying tribute, Villavicencio party, Movimiento Construye, share comment wey e post for social media in response to calls to suspend di presidential campaign following Intriago death.

"Hiding in moments wen criminals assassinate citizens and officials na an act of cowardice," e bin write.

Former vice president and fellow candidate Otto Sonnenholzner send im "deepest condolences and deep solidarity" to Oga Villavicencio's family.

"May God keep am and im glory," e write. "Our kontri don go out of hand."