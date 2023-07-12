Cynthia Okereke profile: Nollywood star wey die at di age of 63

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Family of ogbonge Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke confam to BBC di sad news say di actress die on Wednesday morning afta a “brief sickness.”

She die at di age of 63.

Di news of her death dey come afta tori say she bin experience kidnapping for 2022 wen some jaguda pipo kidnap her and some oda actors for Enugu.

Since news of her death break, some of her co-stars and colleagues for di movie industry don begin share informate about her life and di wonderful tins dem remember about her.

One of di pipo wey drop message ontop social media na film director Joseph Okechukwu, wey write for Twitter say: "For more dan 20 years wey I don sabi you, you bin be such am amazing, decent and lovely soul to dey around. I no ever imagine say you go go unceremoniously." E tok.

For July 2022, Cynthia Okereke bin follow among di actors wey some jaguda pipo bin kidnap for Enugu state.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Cynthia Okereke Profile

Wia dis foto come from, Cynthia Okereke

Cynthia Okereke na ogbonge Nigerian Nollywood actress wey don act plenty feems.

She dey mostly known for her sorrowful (cry- cry) characters for Nigerian feems.

According to local media reports, na 20 April 1960 dem born her for Enugu, Enugu state, Eastern Nigeria.

Some of di feems wey she act include di 2003 feem wey bin popular well well, Osuofia in London and di part 2 for Osuofia in London (2004), Wisdom of the Gods, Chibundu, Woman on Top, North and South,

She also act A Fool At 40 for 2004. Oda movies she act na Reggae Boys, Nwando, The God to Serve, Where Oceans Touch part 1 and 2,

Before her death, she add value to di Nigeria entertainment industry as she dey act both English and Igbo feems.

She don follow pipo like Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, and Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo and many oda ogbonge pipo act feem.

Nollywood actors wey don die dis year

Murphy Afolabi

For May, one Nollywood actor wey dey popular for Yoruba feem industry Murphy Afolabi die at di age of 49.

Di Chairman of di Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan confam im death give BBC Yoruba.

Murphy Afolabi die about one week afta e celebrate im 49th birthday.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Anoda celebrity wey be di founder of di Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, die for January, 2023 at di age of 53.

Her family confam her death for inside one statement but dem no reveal di cause of her death.

Di late Ms Anyiam-Osigwe na Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive. before she die.

Sunday Akinola

Sunday Akinola, talented Yoruba actor, wey dey popular for im role as Ayo Mogaji for ‘Feyikogbon’, di TV series, also pass away for January, 2023.

Akinola death come come few months afta e mark im 80th birthday.

Im death also come few years afta e reportedly endure one long battle wit kidney failure.

‘Feyikogbon’, dey considered as Nigeria longest-running Yoruba language TV series, wey first air on NTA channels for di 1980s.

Femi Ogunrombi (Papa Ajasco)

Shaibu Husseini, one theatre practitioner and journalist, bin announce di death of Nollywood actor, Femi Ogunrombi wey pipo sabi as papa Ajasco inside one tweet for January 2023.

Oga Ogunrombi bin dey popular for im role for Wale Adenuga Comedy series Papa Ajasco, di character e feature in wen Abiodun Ayoyinka comot di show.

Di medical practitioner bin decide to follow im passion for di arts for 1980.

For 1979, e bin shut down clinic to pursue im music career. E later go Obafemi Awolowo University to study Dramatic Art

Mr Ayoyinka played the role for eight years while the deceased took on the part for two years.

Ada Ameh