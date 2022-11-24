All you need know ahead of Ghana vs Portugal World Cup match

Wia dis foto come from, GFA/Christiano Ronaldo

24 November 2022

Ghana go lock horns plus Portugal inside hotly contested Group H fixture in de 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup.

De game which go happen for Doha Stadium 974 be de second time de two national teams dey encounter each other in football.

De first time Ghana and Portugal meet be during de 2014 World Cup where Portugal beat Ghana.

Portugal go try divert di attention on all di controversy about Ronaldo wit Thursday match.

Dem go wan win make di tok about Ronaldo reduce.

Ghana vs Portugal head to head

In dia first encounter, Portugal manage grab de winner against Ghana by two goals to one for 2014.

Own goal from Ghanaian defender, John Boye give Portugal de advantage.

After Asamoah Gyan goal draw level between de two side, Cristiano Ronaldo secure de win for Portugal.

Portugal dey hope say dia 4 - 0 win against Nigeria in dia last friendly before de World Cup go put dem in good position against Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ghana on de other hand too beat Switzerland 2 - 0 in dia last friendly match.

Ghana dey hope say beating Switzerland who defeat Portugal in dia last encounter go place dem in good position to face Portugal.

Black Stars target top two spots for Group H

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

De battle in group H for de 2022 Qatar World Cup be one of de hotly contested.

De two favorite sides to top de group be Portugal and Uruguay. But South Korea and Ghana both dey enter de competition with quality players who go fit dominate de two favorites.