Pipo faint, some hide under umbrella as hot weather dey 'bake' pipo for Southern Europe

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Several pipo dey take shelter from di heat under umbrellas for Murcia for south-eastern Spain

15 July 2023, 16:53 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Most part of southern Europe dey face serious heat, as Greece dey see temperatures wey reach 40C (104F) or more.

Authorities don close di Acropolis, di kontri most popular tourist attraction during di hottest hours of di day to protect visitors.

Di European Space Agency (ESA) say Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland fit see extreme conditions.

E fit reach 48C for parts of Italy, wey go make am become "di hottest temperatures wey dem go ever record for Europe", according to di European Space Agency.

Di hottest temperature wey dem don ever record for Europe na 48.8C for Sicily for August 2021.

Reports dey of plenty pipo, including tourists wey don collapse for di heat for Italy. At least one pesin don die.

Di kontri meteorological society don call di heatwave Cerberus afta di three-headed monster wey feature for Dante Inferno.

Di weather agency don also issue red alert warning for 10 cities, wey include Florence and Rome.

