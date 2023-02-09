Netfix add more kontris for dia password sharing crackdown- see if yours dey among

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 minutes wey don pass

Netflix don start limit on password sharing for four more kontris wey be Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

Customers for dis kontris dey asked make dem add extra money if dem want friends and family wey no dey live with dem to take share dia subscription.

Di move dey come afta crackdown on password sharing for South America and go start for UK by end of March.

Netflix dey calculate say 100 million pipo around di world dey use shared account.

Di company say dis shared accounts dey make am hard for Netflix to get di money wey dem go use create new content. Dem say dem dey plan extend di new approach enta oda kontris for coming months.

For blogpost on Wednesday, dem say, "ova di last year, we dey look different methods to handle dis mata for Latin America and we dey ready to release am for di coming months, today na Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain turn."

Till now, e don dey easy for subscribers to share login and password give friends outside dia house.

For 2017, Netflix bin stamp di practice wen dem tweet say "Love na sharing password".

But di growing competition for streaming market, and how customers dey reduce subscription sake of rising cost of living, make Netflix dey focus on increasing dia money.

Di company say to allow accounts to dey used by plenti pipi with households, don "create confusion" on wen and how pipo dey share.

Dem say users for Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain go now get question to set up "primary location" for dia account and manage who fit get am.

Members go still fit watch Netflix wen dem travel for both dia personal devices and logging in for oda places, for example, hotel.

Netflix chief operating officer Gregory Peters tell investors last moth say, di changes no go dey "universally popular" and warn say dem go dey some cancellations.

E say di complany dey expected to make up dia losses.

For di first half of 2022, Netflix lose plenti subscribers. Dem comot hundreds of jobs and increase prices to cover rising cost.

But di company come get higher than expected rise in user numbers for di last three month of 2022 of 7.99 million wey take di total paid subscribers world wide to almost 231 million.