How pastor and local chief allegedly kidnap, murder and bury trainee nurse inside house for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Georgina Asor Botchwey

one hour wey don pass

Ghana police arrest and detain pastor wey allegedly kidnap, murder and bury student nurse for Mankessim, Central Region.

Police exhume de body of de lady after de pastor lead dem to one de apartment where he den en accomplice Nana Clarke, who be local chief burry am.

Police currently dey on manhunt for local chief who dey on de run.

What we know about de murder

De victim, 25 year old student nurse Georgina Asor Botchwey go missing for over a week now.

De young lady who according to local sources go interview for Ankaful nursing training school for Cape Coast but never return.

Nobody hear of am since that day, her phone too dey off, sake of that family and friends take to social media to announce say she be missing.

M﻿any people share de news of her missing and urge other people to help too.

“Georgina Botchwey go interview for Cape Coast on Wednesday and up till now we no find am, her phone too dey off” de post read for social media.

After she go missing, investigations point dem to de pastor as suspect who upon interrogation confess to de crime.

He allegedly pick de lady up after she go de Ankaful nursing training school after which nobody see am again.

Residents dey call for action from Ghana Police

Assemblyman for de area, Cephas Arthur call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intensify security in Mankessim over de growing killings in de area.

“Dis be de fifth time dis kind of thing happen dis year. I dey request make police deal with de Chief and pastor” he talk.