'Anoda Tupac don die' - How fans dey mourn di death of Tiktok star Ahuofe

one hour wey don pass

Ghanaians and TikTok fans dey mourn de sudden death of popular comedian Ahuofe 2Pac.

De comedian wey dey popular sake of en resemblance to late US Rapper 2Pac die afta short illness.

Sources wey dey close to de comedian say he fall sick for a while, but before en death he decide say he go go live for en fans.

By de next morning de sickness overpower am and e die.

Na rapper, Jay Bhad of di Ghana hip-hop crew, Asakaaa Boys first burst di tori for Instagram wia dem bin tell di guy to "rest well Ahuofe. Dem go cry you always."

How Ahuofe 2Pac rise on TikTok

Ahuofe 2Pac start dey trend for TikTok around 2022 when some of en videos start dey go viral.

De comedian dey wear bandana on en head like Rapper 2Pac dey pass funny comments.

Over time TikTok users start dey use am as meme and stickers, dis build en numbers and followed on de app.

At de time of en death he bin don gather 4.1 million followers with over 40 million likes and over 150 million video views on TikTok.

Wetin im fans dey tok about am?

Since di tori break about Ahuofe death, many of im fans don enta social media to mourn am.

Plenti pipo hala say yet anoda Tupac don die.

Dis dey follow di comparison to American rapper Tupac Shakur wey die for 1996.

While odas call am say e be legend and vibe.