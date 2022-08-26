You go fit stop di flow of your sperm as you no want more pikin?

one hour wey don pass

Victor Ezeama

BBC News Pidgin, Broadcast Journalist

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How many men fit get mind stop di flow of dia sperm for di sake of family planning.

Dis na di ogbonge question wey pipo dey ask on top social media afta one man, Aita Joel post for Twitter say im don do vasectomy.

“Afta birth of kid 5, I decide to end di journey and concentrate on giving dem quality life,” @aitajoel post for Twitter.

But Joel post don make pipo begin ask plenti questions about how vasectomy dey work and why e dey necessary to do am.

Wetin be vasectomy

Vas – na di tube wey connect di testis (di ball for men) to di uterus.

Ectomy - mean to cut off sometin.

E mean say, “Vasectomy na surgical procedure wia pesin cut off di tube wey dey transfer sperm to di urinary tract wey go come out wen ejaculation take place,” professor of Surgery and consultant Urologist tell BBC Pidgin.

Dis tin sound big but Professor Onyeanunam Ekeke break am down for dis tori.

Vasectomy as means of ‘family planning’

Wen pipo hear family planning na different tins dey come to mind - di focus dey always dey on women.

But di professor of Consultant Urology for di University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) say vasectomy na means of family planning for men wey no wan born pikin again.

E say na “kind of permanent male form of family planning. For Nigeria and many African kontri na men no dey gree adopt dis kain family planning.

“Di tin dey like woman wey dey tie her womb. But many men no dey gree do vasectomy sake of;

Cultural reasons

Ignorance

Fear

And oda reasons.

Vasectomy dey reversable

Like few oda surgical operations, dem fit reverse vasectomy, according to di professor.

E say through anoda surgical procedure, e dey possible to make di man fit give im wife belle again.

E explain say e dey rare to see pipo wey wan change dia mind afta dem don block di flow of dia sperm.

“Before we advise pesin to do vasectomy we make sure say dat pesin don born finish,” e tok.

Di prof also say pesin do vasectomy no mean say im body no go produce sperm - "Im body go kontinu to produce sperm, di only tin be say di sperm no go dey come out during ejaculation.

"So, wen di man wan reverse am, all we go do na to connect di tube back make di sperm begin flow normally."

‘Man fit still knack’

To do vasectomy no mean say man no go fit perform again. No be disability.

Professor Ekeke say “to knack dey different from producing through natural means.

“Di pesin go still dey get erection. E go even dey get ejaculation because ejaculation na process wen di tin don sweet di man well-well e go release fluid wey we dey call semen.

“Di only difference be say di man go fit ejaculate but sperm no go come out.”

Im add say vasectomy no dey work immediately because anybodi wey do am need to wait for some time before di tin work.

Di pesin also need to do sperm test to make sure say im sperm no dey come out.

“Di pesin need to ejaculate at least for 10 to 20 more times afta di surgery before sperm go stop to dey come out.”

E explain say “dis na becos afta cutting di tube, di remaining sperm need to comot before di procedure go dey effective and di man need to ejaculate many times before e finally stop.

Vasectomy no dey cause cancer

Many pipo dey also tok different tins about vasectomy wey science no fit prove.

One of di popular claim be say pesin wey do di procedure get lower risk of getting prostate cancer.

Professor say na lie. E say prostate cancer na disease on im own.

“Some pipo dey fear say dem no go get cancer of di prostate wen dem do am. Odas believe say dem go get am anyhow.

“Anybody fit get prostate cancer. Vasectomy no get any link wit cancer

How di procedure dey happun

Wia dis foto come from, STOCKTREK IMAGES

Pesin wey do vasectomy no go experience any hormonal disorder becos “e no get any tin to do wit di hormone,” Professor Ekeke tok.

E also say to do di surgery no be long procedure.

“Di procedure no dey too waste time and e no get any complication. Afta one week of di surgery di man go don well and fit kontinu to live im normal life.”

Oda means of family planning

Di professor of Surgery and consultant Urologist say plenti oda methods of family planning dey.

E say some of di methods dey permanent while odas dey temporary.

Di sabi professor also say family planning na serious mata wey husband and wife need to discuss.

E list oda ways to avoid child bearing;