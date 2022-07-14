Nigeria 2023: Rabiu Kwankwaso pick Bishop Idahosa as NNPP running mate

Rabiu Kwankwaso pick Bishop Idahosa as running mate for 2023 vote

Wia dis foto come from, NNPP Wetin we call dis foto, Rabiu Kwankwaso wit im running mate Bishop Isaac Idahosa

50 minutes wey don pass

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso don pick Bishop Issac Idahosa as im running mate for di 2023 Presidential election.

Kwankwaso and Idahosa go fly di New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Presidential ticket for next year polls.

Bishop Issac Idahosa na native of Edo state and Christian priest

E be di Bishop and Senior Pastor of God First Ministry Inc. popularly known as Illumination Assembly for Lekki area of Lagos state.

Kwankwaso choice dey come afta e fail to get di presidential candidate of di Labour Party, Peter Obi to be im running mate.

Both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso now dey in di race on who go become di next president of Nigeria.

Who be Bishop Issac Idahosa?

Bishop Isaac Idahosa na di founder of GodFirst Ministries Inc aka Illumination Assembly wey dey located from Ajah, Lagos state, Nigeria.

Idahosa come from Edo state but grow up for Niger State.

Apart from being a pastor, Idahosa also na gospel musician.

E dey married wit children.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso profile

Dem born Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for October 21 1956 for Madobi village for Kano state, northern Nigeria.

E study reach Phd level and get Phd for water engineering for Sharda University for India.

Kwankwaso join di Kano State Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency for 1975 and work for there for seventeen years.

Kwankwaso join politics for 1992 on di platform of di Social Democratic Party. Dat same year, e dey elected as member of di House of Representatives representing Madobi Federal Constituency.

E join di PDP for 1998, for 1999, contest for election and win as govnor of Kano state from 1999 to 2003. E try recontest again but lose to Ibrahim Shekarau.

For 2011, Kwankwaso dey re-elected for a second term in office from 2011 to 2015.

For August 2013, Kwankwaso dey among di seven serving govnors wey form di G-7 faction within di PDP. November 2013, im plus five members of di G-7 port go di new opposition party, di All Progressives Congress.