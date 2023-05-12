Man re-marry im ex-wife afta she allegedly kidnap dia pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Kano state Police Wetin we call dis foto, Di woman and her six year old pikin as Police Commissioner dey tok to her

12 May 2023

For most part of Kano state for northwest Nigeria on Friday many pipo still dey tok about di unusual case wey happun for di State Police Command on Thursday, 11 May, 2023.

Kano Police parade many alleged criminals wey dem say take part for one crime and anoda including one 25-year-old woman wey dem say kidnap her six-year-old daughter Hafsa Kabiru.

According to SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa wey be tok-tok pesin for Police, di couple bin dey separated and di six year old pikin bin dey stay with di mother.

Out of di blue, she comot hide di pikin before she come call di husband asking am say dem kidnap di pikin and some pipo don call her to bring N3 million.

“She just call di husband tell am say dia pikin dey kidnapped and di pipo dey demand N3 million and afta we get di report we begin investigate wey lead to di rescue of di pikin and her arrest.”

“At di moment, investigations dey continue before we take di next action.” E tok.

‘Man decide to re-marry im wife’

Di husband and father of di six-year-old tell BBC Pidgin about di incident wey many pipo even outside Kano dey tok about.

“Well, I dey for my work place on di 2nd of dis month na im my den ex wife call me to tell me say dem kidnap my daughter Hafsa.”

“As e be say I dey inside Kano city while dem dey Madobi local goment, we leave for di place and we begin search for her afta alerting police of wetin dey happun.”

E say na later di woman call am to tell am say she receive call from di kidnappers and wetin dem want na N3 million.

“She say wetin dem ask for na N3 million and by den Police don begin work already.”

“Na later dem rescue my pikin wey lead to her arrest.”

But wetin dey surprise many pipo na say Kabiru decide to re-marry di suspect despite di alleged big crime wey she commit.

“Wetin pipo no know be say di separation na just 28 days ago and no be full divorce.”

“So wetin happun I feel say na just destiny and notin more.”

“At di moment, I don decide to re-marry her and we go dey live togeda as a family again.”