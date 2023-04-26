Kenyan woman allegedly kill and eat her pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Citizen Kenya

One young mama wey dem accuse say e kill and chop parts of her two-year-old daughter dey police custody for Kitengela, Kenya.

Dem arraign Olivia Kaserran on Tuesday ontop di murder of her own child on Sunday night but she no take plea as di investigating officer appeal to di court to allow dem detain her for police custody for 13 days pending di conclusion of investigations. Di court grant dem 10 days.

Dem rush di 24-year-old woman to hospital for one dazed stupor afta di horrifying attack wey neighbours capture on video.

For one exclusive interview wit tori pipo for Nation on Monday before dem carry her comot inside handcuffs to Kitengela Police Station, Ms Kaserran say she attack her own child because she hate herself and say she don suffer a lot. She no tok much on di nature of her suffering.

Di fourth-year Bachelor of Commerce student, wey enroll for one local university, say she first bin wan kill herself before she change her mind and stab di pikin many times.

"I hate myself. I suffer from low self-esteem and na why I kill my child. I don go through a lot wit my daughter," Ms Kaserran tell tori pipo for Nation.

During di Sunday night attack, neighbours bin watch in horror as di woman, one Fourth Year Commerce student for one local university, stab di girl and cut her body.

Di neighbours bin rush to di house afta dem hear scream wey dem suspect say criminals don attack di house only to find di young mama completely naked and violently dey attack her daughter.

For di bizarre incident, Kaserran stab di baby several times as she dey sing hymns and neighbours watch through di window helplessly. She bin lock herself inside di house wit di baby.

Wen di neighbours manage to break di door and enta di house, di toddler don already die and di mama don collapse.

Di house bin don turn upside down and most furniture and electronics don scata.

One neighbour explain say di child bin dey cry and call out her mama name.

“Di woman eat her baby liver as we watch.” E tok.

Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Benson Mutia say dem go formally charge Kaserran afta dem complete dia investigations.

"Na bizarre incident. We go question her to sabi di real motive of di killing. We also wan know if di murder na premeditated," e tok.

Dis case dey come as tori of members of one ‘starvation cult’ wey die afta dem obey dia leader call to fast and meet Jesus, still dey shock Kenyans.

Report say Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, wey dey run di Good News International Church, allegedly tell im followers to fast and dem go die of starvation.

Kenya police say dem still continue to recover more deadi body from mass graves wey dey inside one forest for eastern part of di kontri.

Di dead bodies wey don reach more dan 70 - na members of di Good News International Church, wey believe say dem go enta heaven if dem starve demsef.