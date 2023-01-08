Wetin we know about di attack on Edo train station as gunmen kidnap passengers

Police authorities confam say jaguda pipo attack train station for Edo state, kidnap passengers wey dey wait to board train.

Di attack happun for Igueben station for Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

Tok-tok pesin of di State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, wey confam di incident give BBC say di assault happun on Saturday evening and many pipo injure.

According to di Police, di abductors, wey cari AK 47, invade di train station and shoot sporadically into di air before dem abduct scores of intending travellers car idem enta bush

For statement wey dem bin earlier release, police say many of di passengers sustain bullet wounds,.

Dem also Nigerians say dia officers don begin find di abductors and dem plan to rescue di kidnap victims.

“Dis na to inform di gentlemen of the press say on 7th of January, 2023, at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen wey cari AK 47 riffles attack di train station for Igueben, Edo State, and kidnap unspecified number of passengers, wey bin dey wait to board di train to Warri.

“Di kidnappers, wey shoot into di air before dem kidnap some passengers, leave some pesins bullet wounds.

“Di Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division and men, have visited the scene of di crime wit members of di Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters wit a view to protect di lives and property of di remaining passengers,” di statement tok.

According to Oga Nwabuzor, dem don begin operation immediately to rescue di victims and arrest di kidnapers.

Dis attack dey come just nearly one year afta bandits attack one train wey dey travel from Abuja go Kaduna and kidnap passengers on March 28, 2022

How di March 28 train attack happun

On dat fateful Monday, some suspected bandits attack one of di trains wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna for northern Nigeria,

Some passengers describe di horror wey happun on Monday evening inside train as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna as bandits bomb parts of di train and also shoot some pipo.

Shehu Isa, one of di passengers tell BBC News Pidgin say di train leave Abuja around 6pm and evritin bin dey go smoothly until dem reach Dutse-Kakau area wen dem hear loud bang and train begin shake.

“Me and di pesin wey siddon near me dey even gist, wen we hear di loud bang and train begin shake. Na so all of us quickly lie down for ground.”

Isa tok say e no too tay before dem start dey hear gunshots.

"I use my eye see some pipo wey wit gun wounds, yesterday (Monday) na one of di greatest escape for my life.”

“We no dey follow road again because of insecurity but now di same insecurity dey take over railways. How poor man wan survive for Nigeria?” na so e ask wit so much pain for im voice.

Isa tok say e go tay small before e travel again sake of di shock and trauma wey e go thru.