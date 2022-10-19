Why Australia warn im kontri pipo not to travel go Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Australia goment don draw ear give im kontri pipo make dem no tink of traveling to Nigeria.

D﻿is advisory dey inside one update wey dem do ontop di consulate website on Wednesday 19 October, Nigeria dey on amber colour wit general advise to Australians wey plan to visit di kontri make dem “reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria overall.”

Dis states for Nigeria wey Australia advise make dia citizens no go atall na Adamawa, Anambra, Akawa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross Rivers, Delta, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.

D﻿em advise make dem excercise caution for Lagos but why?

W﻿hy di advisory?

D﻿i Australia goment for di update say di major reason why di goment warn im kontri men na sake of di serious flooding wey dey happun now for di kontri.

“Dem don get significant number of dead pipo and damage to infrastructure all over sake of extreme flooding,” di warning for di goment website tok.

M﻿ore dan 600 pipo naim don die since di floods kasala start for di West African kontri with plenti more displaced from dia homes.

G﻿oment for federal and state level don begin distribute aids to alleviate di sufferring of di pipo.

Di advsory from di Australia consulate also mention some of di issues of insecurity like terrorism, kidnapping, crime and unrest wey dey worry for different parts of di kontri as apart of reason for di warning.

Di advisory say makeAsutralians reconsider travelling to Nigeria overall, including di capital Abuja and surrounding areas.

''Reconsider your need to travel go Nigeria overall, including di capital Abuja and surrounding areas, due to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping, di volatile security situation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime. Higher level apply.''

Flooding for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State 2022 Flood Rescue Taskforce

Recent flooding for Nigeria don turn to major disaster, and even wit di plenty warnings beforehand, many states for di kontri no dey prepared at all.

More dan 600 pipo don die for di worst flooding wey di west Africa kontri don experience since di past ten years.

About 1.3 million pipo dey displaced from dia communities and more dan 20,000 house dey destroyed sake of di floods di Nigeria minister for humanitarian affairs and disaster management, Sadiya Umar Farouk, tok.

As tins dey so, di flooding dey expected to continue until di end of November for some states for south of di kontri including Anambra, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa.

Nigeria na kontri wey dey use to flooding during raining season, but dis year own dey worse dan usual.

Di disaster don affect 27 out of di kontri 36 states plus di federal capital territory.

Wetin cause am?

Wia dis foto come from, MADU DAB MADUEKE Wetin we call dis foto, Flooding for Akinima, headquarters of Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State reach roof level as many houses dey totally submerged in di flood

Di goment dey blame unusually heavy rains and climate change for di unusual flooding.

But anoda very major factor na di emergency release of excess water from dams for both Nigeria and Cameroon.

On 13 September operators of di Lagdo dam for di Republic of Cameroon begin release excess water from dia reservoir.

For press statement wey Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) bin release on September 19, dem say di water from Lagdo dam go flow down to Nigeria through River Benue ans im tributaries.

Di agency also mention say goment dey expect di water to flood communities wey bin don already experience heavy rainfall.

Nigeria and Cameroon bin reach agreement forty years ago wen Cameroon bin wan build Lagdo dam say, Nigeria go build wetin dem call buffer dam dam wey go hold back di water wey Lagdo go release.

Now dem begin build Lagdo dam for 1977, finish am for 1982.

At di same time wey wey Camerron begin build dis dam, Nigeria goment bin suppose also begin build Dasin Hausa dam for Adamawa state, wey for cotain di water wey Lagdo dam go release.

Dis Dasin Hausa dam suppose dey two and half times di size of Lagdo dam and e for dey supply light to di north of Cameroon plus assist wit irrigation.

Forty years later, Nigeria no construct di dam and dis result in di di massive floods wey di kontri dey face each time Cameroon open dia dam.

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State 2022 Flood Rescue Taskforce

Wetin Nigeria goment dey do?

Wia dis foto come from, NEMA Wetin we call dis foto, NEMA oga Habib Mustapha as e dey inspect di bag of grains for Sokoto

Di goment approve emergency management plans to help manage di impact of di flood across di kontri.

Di National Emergency Flood Preparedness and Response Plans na di goment plan to minimise impact of di floods.

Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, di Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, say NEMA don reach out to about 315,000 pipo wey di flood displace.