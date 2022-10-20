'G﻿oment no go ban us like dat'

Di mata of okada ban don turn serious national issue as e dey affect di lives of pipo evriday, especially for commercial and highly populated areas across Nigeria.

Na wetin make di Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) organise Stakeholders Summit to adress di issue of banning, seizing and destroying of okada by goment.

Di union say "goment no go fit ban us like dat" if dem no try to address issues wey concern public okada and keke transportation wey dey challenging for some parts of di kontri.

National President Shamshudeen Apelogun dey para for goment as e tok say if dem no address di proposed okada ban policy well, e go lead to emergency.

"As law-abiding citizens and organization wey believe in di rule of law, we don kontinu to manage di way wey our members conduct and react to dis developments , to make sure say dem no break law even as we dey find ways to to torchlight dis mata well well"

E﻿ explain say di restriction of Okada and Keke for some parts of di kontri don lead to plenti hardship.

Wia dis foto come from, @Justina Wetin we call dis foto, A﻿COMORAN President for di Stakeholders Summit for Abuja, wia dem tell goment dia mind.

'Dem dey seize and destroy our Okada wey we use loan buy'

Apelogun say wetin dey pain dem pass na as dem dey seize and destroy dia Okada wey some of dia members use loan money buy.

E﻿ explain say di tin don affect innocent riders wey include young graduates wey don try to find work tire but dem no see, sake of say employment no dey.

"Na why we dey beg goment to regulate dis form of mass employment.

"Instead of banning Okada make dem find a way forward, make goment support us to enforce security apparatus and provide safety measures."

E beg kontri pipo especially di poor pipo wey dey use Okada and Keke evriday for easy movement to follow chook mouth for di ban mata as na di poor pipo e dey affect pass.

W﻿hy goment dey ban Okada for Nigeria and wetin dem tok

Nigeria Goment bin say dem wan ban Okada nationwide sake of two ogbonge issues, plenti accidents wey e dey cause and insecurity.

Afta one National Security Council meeting for Abuja di Nigeria capital on 21, July 2022, Federal Goment, say dem fit ban Okada and suspend mining activities to reduce di way bandits dey waka and kolet plenti ransom from kidnapped victims.

S﻿ince Federal Goment tok dis tin, di Okada Union neve rest, as dem dey try find ways wey goment plan to ban dem no go happun.

Minster of State, Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye also chook mouth for di mata as e showface for di stakeholders Summit.

E say President Muhammadu Buhari dey crack im head too, to see how dem go bring Mass Transit system wey no go fail like di past ones.

"Nobodi sabi evritin and get monopoly of wisdom. ACOMORAN also get right and duty to dis kontri So, we go join heads todega."

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi say di to regulate Okada na di koret tin to do.

"Wetin you see for Nigeria na jaga-jaga transportation system wen e concern land transport and di reason na becos land transport na responsibility wey Federal and State Goments dey share.

"If we regulate di system, recycle den we go get solution to dis crime" Amaechi tok.

S﻿tates wey Okada dey banned

S﻿ome States like Lagos don ban Okada for six Local Goment Areas, Kaduna, Kano, Enugu, Rivers na some of di States wey don ban Okada fro some areas.

President of ACOMORAN, Samsudeen Apelogun, tok say if di outright ban kontinu e go troway 40 million Nigerians wey dey earn living thru motorcycles inside labour market wey no get space for more pipo.