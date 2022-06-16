See opening day Premier League fixtures and key dates
Champions Manchester City go travel to West Ham for di opening weekend of di 2022-23 Premier League.
Di new campaign get mid-season break to accommodate di World Cup for Qatar.
Games no go dey afta di weekend of 12-13 November until 26 December because of di World Cup.
Di first fixture go take place on Friday, 5 August and na Crystal Palace against Arsenal.
Liverpool go play newly promoted side Fulham, while Nottingham Forest go jam Newcastle.
Forest dey return back to di Premier League for di first time since 1998-99.
Di World Cup, go feature both England and Wales, e go start on 21 November.
Na 18 December dem go play di final, eight days before di Premier League season resume.
No meetings between di Premier League so-called 'big six' on di weekend of 12-13 November – di one before di World Cup – sake of request by di Football Association.
England go meet up on 14 November before dem fly to Qatar di following day.
Special arrangements dey ground to allow more time between games wey dem go play across di three festive match rounds.
Dis go allow squads more time to recover. Previously clubs get a minimum of 48 hours between matches.
After fixtures on 26-27 December, di following match go shele from 29, 30 and 31 December.
Di New Year match go happun on 2, 3, 4 and 5 January.
First round of fixtures in full
Friday, 5 August
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Saturday, 6 August
Fulham v Liverpool
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Leeds United v Wolverhampton
Leicester City v Brentford
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
Everton v Chelsea
Sunday, 7 August
Manchester United v Brighton
West Ham United v Manchester City
Break for more than six weeks
Di 2022-23 season get few adjustment to accommodate di 2022 World Cup, wey go take place in di middle of di domestic calendar.
E dey starts a week earlier than normal - 75 days afta di final day of di 2021-22 campaign - and finish a week later than usual on 28 May.
Fifa, world football join body, don already tok say dem must release players on 14 November for di World Cup.
E mean say mid-season break go last more than six weeks.
Also na 16 matchdays dey before Qatar - five for August, three for September, six for October and two for November.
Games on 12-13 November before World Cup
Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Manchester United
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v Brentford
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
West Ham United v Leicester City
Wolverhampton v Arsenal
Liverpool go play Man City on 15 October
Manchester City, di 2021-22 champions collect di crown afta dia dramatic final-day win ova Aston Villa.
Na dem still be favourites to retain di title afta dem sign striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m.
Haaland wey be 21 years, dey set to make im Premier League debut for West Ham before City host Bournemouth and then travel to Newcastle.
Liverpool, wey finish one point behind di champions for 2021-22, go host City on 15 October, di return fixture go happun for Etihad Stadium on 1 April.
Afta dem open dia season wit Newcastle, Nottingham Forest go host West Ham before dem travel go Everton.
Di first Manchester derby of di season na for October 1, for Etihad Stadium, den United go host dia neighbours again on 14 January.
Arsenal go play dia first north London derby of di season on 1 October wit di return leg for Tottenham also on 14 January.
Di first Merseyside derby of 2022-23 na for Everton stadium on 3 September di return leg for Liverpool go happun on 11 February.