Wetin Govnor Ortom tok about Atiku choice of Okowa against Wike as vice presidential candidate

Di main opposition party for Nigeria, di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) get some kasala wey dem need to resolve before di 2023 presidential election for di kontri. Dis na according to di Benue state Govnor, Samuel Ortom.

Tori bin don dey on say all no dey well for PDP since dem conclude di presidential primary wey former vice president Atiku Abubakar win.

Atiku beat 13 oda aspirants including Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike to win.

But di selection of a vice presidential candidate cause division for di party, Benue state govnor confam.

Oga Samuel Ortom for interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, 29 June reveal say many members of di party members dey vex wit Atiku selection of Delta Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa as im running mate.

“I dey among di 17 member committee wey Atiku set up and 14 of us in dat committee chose Wike but dem ignore our decision.

“Wike deserve explanation from Atiku and PDP on why dem chose Okowa,” e tok.

‘Dem offend Wike’

Di Benue state govnor say Wike deserve to vex sake of how tins turn out afta di primaries and selection of vice presidential candidate.

E say e dey surprising say Atiku fit ignore di recommendation of 14 out of 17 members of di committee wey recommend Wike.

Govnor Ortom explain say no be say Okowa na bad choice but di Rivers state govnor ripe for di job.

E say, “No be to put call to Wike. Na for Atiku to go see am by im sef. Dem offend am. Wike na pillar of dis party.

“Some of us believe say Wike get di capacity but PDP no gree give am di opportunity.”

“All of us get our weak spots. Wike fit be ‘something something’, but wen e come to mobilisation, impact, value addition and reaching out, and making sure di party work, Wike na instrument.

“Wike na somebody wey stand for di party and make sure say tins work,” govnor Ortom add.

Iyorchia Ayu remain PDP national chairman

Tori say dem don remove di National chairman of di Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu na false, di party don tok.

Reports bin come early on Wednesday say di national working committee (NWC) of di PDP don remove Ayu – di report add say di party don get acting chairman.

But di National Publicity Secretary of the Party say di tori na lie wey dey “only exist in di mind of di authors and dia pay masters.”

“E dey clear say di false report na di handiwork of vicious anti-people forces wey no like di stability, unity and soaring popularity of our Party under Sen. Dr. Ayu-led National Working Committee,” Debo Ologunagba write for di statement.

E add say, “For clarity, our National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu dey on a short vacation outside of di kontri and e officially transfer power to di Deputy National Chairman (North), His Excellency Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, to perform im duties in Acting Capacity, pending im return.”

Di party say di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) dey aware say dia chairman no dey around.

How Atiku pick Okowa as running mate

Atiku Abubakar running mate na Ifeanyi Okowa for PDP ahead of 2023 elections, di party don declare.

Atiku also confam di choice of di party as im vice presidential candidate.

Di PDP announce am for Wadata Plaza headquarters of di party inside Abuja.

"Make I state say di pesin I choose as my running mate possess not only di seriousness di current moment require for di kontri..."

"...but also get di future wey di youths for di kontri deserve. Im na serving govnor wey don demonstrate thru im conduct say governance na service..."

"...I know say im go help bring focus, discipline and focus to our goment come 2023."

Na di reasons di party presidential candidate give wen e announce Okowa as im running mate.

"As one, we go get am done." Ifeanyi Okowa, write for im official twitter page shortly afta PDP name am as Atiku vice president.