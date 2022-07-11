Caf awards 2022 list: Who be di nominees , who go win?

2022 Caf awards list - Who be di nominees, who go win?

Di Confederation of African Football don release 10 man shortlist for Men Player of the Year award for 2021-22.

Former Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah dey di updated 10-man shortlist wey CAF announce on Monday.

Na panel of Caf legends, technical experts and journalists na dem decide on di nominees and ecover dia performances from September 2021 until June dis year.

Meanwhile di nominees for di women awards na last week dem announce am and all di winners dem go name dem na 21 July.

Who make di list and who fit win di ogbonge award dey inside dis tori.

No Nigerian or Ghanaian make di Caf Men's player of di year list dis time.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, foreign players wey switch to play for Ghana 10th July 2022

Caf awards 2022 – Player of the Year (Men)

Sadio Mane: Na Senegal player wey currently dey play im club football for German champions Bayer Munich.

Mane help im kontri to win dia first African cup of Nations title dis year wen dis year for.

Before im join Bayern Munich e dey part of Liverpool team wey win di FA Cup and League Cup for England last season.

Riyad Mahrez: Na Algerian player wey dey play for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Edouard Mendy: Na Senegalese goalkeeper wey win 2022 Afcon wit im Kontri , and di number goalkeeper for im club Chelsea.

Vincent Aboubakar: Na Cameroon player, wey dey play for Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr.

E be di first player to score eight goals for a single Nations Cup in ova half a century.

Karl Toko Ekambi: Na Cameroon player wey dey play im club football for Lyon France

Mohamed Salah: Na Egyptian player and Liverpool striker Salah, e don win di Caf award twice before.

Salah share di Premier League Golden Boot last season, wit Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea striker Son Heung-min.

Di Egyptian na im win di domestic player of di season awards from di Football Writers' Association and di Professional Footballers' Association.

Im win di FA Cup and League Cup for England last season but miss out on di Premier League title when di Reds lose 1-0 to Real Madrid for European Champions League final.

Naby Keita: Na Guinea player wey dey play im club football wit Liverpool.

Keita dey part of Liverpool team wey win FA Cup and League Cup for England last season.

Sebastien Haller: Na Ivory Coast player wey dey currently play im club football for Germany wit Borussia Dortmund.

Haller bin dey part of di Ajax team wey win di Dutch league title.

E finish di Eredivisie-leading goal scorer wit 21 goals, and ended up third in di UEFA Champions League charts wit 11 goals

Achraf Hakimi: Na Morocco player wey dey currently play im club football wit French league champions Paris St-Germain.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Na Senegal player wey dey play im club football wit Napoli.

Koulibaly dey part of di Senegal team wey win di African cup of nation for Cameroon.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane bin win di FA Cup and di League Cup wit Liverpool last season

Caf awards 2022 - Full list of nominees

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Tiago Azulao (Petro Atletico)

Karim Konate (ASEC Mimosas)

Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly)

Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly)

Achraf Dari (Wydad Athletic Club)

Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Athletic Club)

Zouheir El Moutaraji (Wydad Athletic Club)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso & Lorient)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana & Rennes)

Karim Konate (Ivory Coast & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Metz)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Coach of the Year (Men) Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)

Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)

Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia)

Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

National Team of the Year Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Egypt

Morocco

Senegal

Club of the Year

Petro Atletico (Angola)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)