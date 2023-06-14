How US comedian enta trouble over missing Malaysia flight MH370 joke

Jocelyn Chia, lawyer turned comedian, na prominent performer for New York

Author, By Nicholas Yong

Role, BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Malaysia dey seek Interpol help to track down one New York-based comedian wey joke about di missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Dem dey investigate Jocelyn Chia, one US national wey grow up for Singapore, under Malaysian laws on incitement and offensive online content, police tok.

Her joke, wey dem post online last week, bin cause an official protest from Malaysia and an apology from Singapore.

MH370 go missing after e comot Kuala Lumpur for March 2014.

Despite a four-year search for di Indian Ocean, dem still never find di main body of di plane. All 239 pipo wey dey on board dey presumed dead.

On Tuesday Malaysian national police chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani say dem go file application with Interpol on Wednesday to get Ms Chia "full identity" and "latest location".

Interpol never respond to questions from di BBC on whether e go act on di request for assistance from Malaysian police.

Interpol fit issue a "Red Notice", asking law enforcement for member countries to locate and provisionally arrest those wey dey face either criminal prosecution or a jail term before dem extradite dem.

Malaysia and di US get extradition treaty - however Malaysian authorities never indicate say dem intend to prosecute or charge Ms Chia. Di scope of dia investigate dey unclear.

Di gbege start after Ms Chia post one clip of her recent stand-up set for Manhattan Comedy Cellar venue.

E include a routine about di historic rivalry between Singapore and Malaysia, wey bin once briefly dey part of di same kontri.

Noting say Singapore don rise to be a "first-world kontri" while Malaysia still dey "developing", she joke say Malaysian airplanes "no fit fly".

Ms Chia add: "Malaysian Airlines going missing no dey funny huh? Some jokes don land."

TikTok bin remove di video, wey cause uproar for Malaysia, say e violate dia hate-speech guidelines.

Singapore ambassador to Malaysia say Ms Chia no speak for Singaporeans. Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore foreign minister, condemn her "horrendous statements".

On Sunday, Ms Chia tell CNN say she don perform di routine "more dan 100 times" without any problems.