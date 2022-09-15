Bodis of Indian sisters dey hang for tree for suspected rape case

Wia dis foto come from, UPPOLICE TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Uttar Pradesh police say dem dey investigate di deaths and dey wait for post mortem results

one hour wey don pass

Two teenage sisters na im dem don find hanging from a tree inside di Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for one suspected case of rape and murder.

Police say dem find di bodies on Wednesday afternoon inside Lakhimpur district.

Dem don start one investigation afta a family allege say di girls bin dey kidnapped and raped.

Six men don dey arrested on charges of rape and murder.

Di bodies don dey sent for one post-mortem examination, police tok.

Di girls, both below 18, belong to di Dalit caste for di bottom of one deeply discriminatory Hindu hierarchy.

Despite constitutional protections, di community routinely dey face prejudice and violence - a 2020 case wey involve di gang rape and murder of one 19-year Dalit woman inside Uttar Pradesh Hathras district bin spark one public outcry, spotlighting how vulnerable Dalit women dey.

Dis case too don trigger protests by locals and opposition parties.

Police, locals and family tok how e happun

Police say di girls know di accused, but di family deny dis and say dem dey abducted.

Local media don report say di girls' mother say di pair bin dey taken by men on motorcycles.

She say she bin dey attacked wen she try to stop them.

Di family say dem begin to dey look for di girls and eventually find dem hanging from a tree.

District police chief Sanjeev Suman say dem take di girls to one sugarcane field wia dem dey raped and strangled to death.

"Di accused den hang dia bodi dem from di tree to make am look like suicide," Oga Suman add, according to NDTV channel.

One of di accused bin dey arrested following one "police encounter" or one shoot-out wen e bin dey try to escape, police tok.

According to local media, di police bin meet wit some resistance wen dem go di girls' home on Wednesday night, wia locals bin join di family in protest.

Deep suspicion dey say police fit dey among di Dalit community. Authorities dey accused of apathy and of protecting di upper caste accused following di assault in Hathras.

Di victim family also allege say she bin don dey cremated without giving dem a chance to say goodbye.

Uttar Pradesh, for Indian north, na di kontri most populated state wit over 200 million pipo - and e get a record of violence against women and Dalits.

How critics dey react

Critics say despite all di coverage and new anti-rape laws - e no get sign say crimes against women dey reduce inside India.

Di death of di two sisters don provoke anger against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wit opposition leaders wey dey accuse am say e dey run lawless goment inside Uttar Pradesh.

"Inside di Yogi goment, bad guys dey harass mothers and sisters evriday, e dey very shameful.

Di goment fit don investigate di mata, di culprits fit get di harshest punishment," Akhilesh Yadav of di Samajwadi Party write on Twitter.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati say criminals inside Uttar Pradesh no get fear sake of di goment "priorities dey wrong".

Priyanka Gandhi from di Congress party also bin attack oga Adityanath and say "to give false advertisements inside newspapers and TV no dey improve law and order".