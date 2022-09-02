Australia raise permanent migration limit for first time in 10 years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Australia don raise dia limit on permanent migration into di kontri for di first time in ten years sake of dia ogbonge workforce shortage.

Dem go take up to 195,000 pipo dis financial year. Dis na increase of 35,000 pipo.

Di pandemic plus Australia hard border policy don assist di kasala wey cause staffing shortages for many sectors.

Di goment say dem need workers from kontris wey include China, India and di UK (wey be Australia top source of income) to come fill di gap.

As at now, e pass 480,000 job vacancies wey dey across di kontri, but as unemployment dey for di lowest point in 50 years, employers dey struggle to find workers.

Di hospitality, healthcare, agriculture and skilled trade industries na dem need workers pass.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Australia Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil

Dis kain worker shortage don create kasala for airports, make fruit dey rotten on top trees and put major pressure for hospitals.

Dis na wetin one national jobs summit for Canberra hear dis week.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil say, "our focus don always be Austrlian jobs first...

"But wetin Covid don show us even if we finish all oda possibility pata-pata, we still go need many thousands of workers, at least for short term".

Permanent migration bin rise to about 190,000 per year for di mid 2010s before e fall for 2017 wen dem turn di mata of immigration to political debate.

But businesses and unions plus including political opponents don call for more migrants.

Ms O'Neil say, "we dey move from system wey focus fully to how to keep pipo outside to one wey see say we dey global war for talent".

Di increase go include 4,700 places for healthcare workers, and anoda 9,000 for pipo wey dey enta regional areas.

Di goment don also promise A$36m ($24.4m; £21m) to hire more staff so dem go take clear di plenti go-slow wey dey for visa processing.

Even though migration drop during di pandemic, more than one million pipo don enta Australia since 2016.