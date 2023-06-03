Man City & Man Utd set for FA Cup final – evri tin you need to sabi

Wetin we call dis foto, Man City & Man Utd 2023 FA Cup final

3 June 2023, 13:01 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Di 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United go take place for Wembley on Saturday – di first all-Manchester final in di history of di competition.

A near 90,000 crowd dey expected for Wembley despite more national train strikes wey don leave tens of thousands of fans to make alternative plans to travel go London.

Di game dey live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and di BBC Sport website and app, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. BBC Pidgin go also do live text commentary.

Pep Guardiola City, wey don already win di Premier League and face Inter Milan for di Champions League final on 10 June, need a victory to stay on course for a remarkable Treble.

But United, wey don already beat City dis season, dey look to follow up dia Carabao Cup triumph for February by completing a domestic cup double.

"We wan win cup, no be about stopping dem," United Dutch boss Erik ten Hag tok.

"We get great opportunity. Wembley na probably di best stadium for di world and to dey dia in di cup final dey really exciting."

Guardiola say e go play second-choice keeper Stefan Ortega, wey don start all five FA Cup games dis season, over first-choice Ederson.

Dis na di first time in 12 years di FA Cup final dey kick-off at 15:00 GMT – di last time dem play around dis time na wen Manchester City win 1-0 over Stoke City for 2011.

Last season final between Liverpool and Chelsea start at 16:45 GMT.

London Metropolitan Police don categorise di derby match as high risk and object to a later kick-off time sake of security reasons.

Na also di first time di FA Cup final, wey dem dey traditionally play in May, dey take place in June, sake of too much fixtures wey di World Cup for Qatar last November and December cause.

Dem dey play di showpiece 70 days bifor di start of di 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday, 12 August.

Dem urge fans to use separate routes to Wembley

Rival fans wey dey go Wembley for one of di most cherished dates in di domestic football calendar don dey advised to use separate routes and motorway service stations to help minimise disruption.

Fear of say major congestion fit happun on a day wen dem plan anoda train strike.

Rail operator Avanti West Coast operate reduce timetable on Friday and no services go work on Saturday sake of di industrial action by drivers.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) don advise City supporters to travel through di M62 and M1; M6 and M1; or M6, M6 Toll and M1.

Dem tell United fans to travel on di M6, M42 and M40, wey nearly share di same distance of about 200 miles (320 km).

'Pleasure to dey here'

City dey look to match United 1998-99 feat wen Sir Alex Ferguson side win di Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League for di same season.

Guardiola side fit win a Premier League and FA Cup double for di second time in dia history, afta dem first do am in di 2018-19 season.

"We dey in di final of FA Cup and na pleasure to dey here," di City boss tok.

"Finals na about how you play in di moment, no be wetin you don do in di past, but how you do individually as a team.

"Di final dey special. Manchester United na a different team to wetin we face wen di season start. Dem don improve and so dia quality."

City don reach di final without conceding a goal. Dem don score 17 times in five matches. Dem beat Chelsea 4-0 and Arsenal 1-0 in rounds three and four bifor comfortably beating Championship sides Bristol City (3-0), Burnley (6-0) and Sheffield United (3-0).

Erling Haaland don score 52 league and cup goals for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund 12 months ago.

Haaland say a historic treble for im first season wit Manchester City go be im "biggest dream".

"E go dey unreal to make dis history," di Norway forward tell BBC Sport. "Dis na why dem buy me of course, to get dis, we no go fit hide am."

Right direction

United dey contest dia 21st FA Cup final, di joint-most of any side in di history of di competition along wit Arsenal.

As well as winning di Carabao Cup, di 12-time FA Cup winners don secure Champions League football next season afta dem finish third in di Premier League, 14 points behind City.

All point to a season of progress for Ten Hag and im players whatever di outcome for Wembley.

"I tink say e dey very good wen you see wia we come from and you see di development and di progress of di team for dis tough league," di United boss tok.

"Wen you carry third and come win di League Cup and you dey di final of FA Cup, you fit dey happy wit di season. But I know for summer we start again from zero."