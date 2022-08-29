Why court throway application to extradite Abba Kyari go US

One Federal High Court for Abuja on Monday 29 August don throway one suit wey di Federal Goment of Nigeria file to extradite di suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, go di United States of America.

For im ruling on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo strike out di suit filed by di Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malai, sake of say di application lack merit.

Di Nigeria goment bin dey try send Kyari go di U.S. to answer over case over im alleged link with Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, an alleged internet fraudster wey currently for US prison,

Kyari and six others dey currently face a separate trial on allegations wey border on drug trafficking before a sister court.

Justice Ekwo say goment no get basis to file di extradition request since dem don already put Kyari on trial for Nigeria in relation to di allegations against am for America.

Why US want di extradition of Abba Kyari?

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin bring fraud allegation case against one of di personnel of di Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari.

Di Director of Media Relations for di US Department Of Justice, Thom Mrozek wey confam di order of arrest give BBC Pidgin say;

Dem also don order for di arrest of two oda defendants wey epp Raymond 'Hushpuppi' Abbas for im wire fraud operation.

E say dem believe say di defendants dey Africa.

Dis development dey come afta di Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ramon Abbas alias "Hushpuppi" plead guilty to Count Two of di charges against am for US court.

Di count two charge be Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering and also indict some pipo wey collabo wit am to do magomago for US.

Part of those dem indict for di case na oga Kyari, wey be leader of di Inspector-General of Police' Intelligence Response Team for Nigeria.

Abba Kyari deny accuse

Meanwhile, oga Abba Kyari don deny di allegation wey say im collect money from Hushpuppi.

For im verified Facebook page, oga Kyari say im no sabi anything about di $1m fraud allegation wey Hushpuppi dey face and im hands dey clean.

US Department of Justice (DoJ) inside statement bin allege say Hushpuppi bribe Abba Kyari wey be Assistant Commissioner of Police for Nigeria.