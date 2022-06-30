UK court again remand Ekweremadu for custody, hearing go hold July 7

Former Nigeria Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday appear for court in London for di second afta dem charge am wit with arranging to bring one child to di UK for organ donation.

Ekweremadu stand for dock wearing a grey tracksuit and bin dey hold bible.

Dem tell am say dem go hold im case next for Westminster Magistrates court on 7th July.

Part of di alleged offences wey dem claim say di Sentaor commit happun for abroad and dat na why dem say dem must get consent of di Attorney-General before dem continue di case.

Dem no make any bail application for Ekweremadu, so e go remain for custody.

Ekweremadu and im wife dey face charge of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate di travel of anodar person for exploitation under di Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Im wife Beatrice, go appear later for court sake of di delay in her transport from prison.

Ekweremadu wey dey 60 years and im 55-year-old wife chop arrest afta investigation wey UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team do.

Met Police tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say:

"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 [born 10th Sepember, 1966] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Meanwhile early dis week, Nigeria Immigration Service tok say di victim for di case wey land senator Ike Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice for police custody for UK no be small pikin.

Di Comptroller General, Idriss Jerre say di birth certificate and di National Identity Number of di victim wey dem present during registration for im passport show say im dey 21 years old.

“During im interview for im passport on November 2, 2021, e show im birth certificate wey di National Population Council certify show say na for October 12, 2000 dem born am.

Abeg make una stop to make utterances wey fit damage di image of di service.” Jerre tell tok-tok pipo for virtual press briefing mon Sunday.

Who be Ike Ekweremadu?

Ike Ekweremadu na former Nigerian Deputy Senate President.Di lawmaker na ogbonge politician for Nigeria and im don dey Senate since 2003.

Ekweremadu na from Enugu State and im serve as di Deputy Senate President for 6th, 7th and 8th Senate.

Di Senator hold both bachelor's and master's degree in law from di University of Nigeria and dem call am to bar in 1987.Im also hold Doctor of Philosophy degree in law from di University of Abuja.

Di politician belong to di opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekweremadu bin get di ambition to contest for di 2023 governorship election for Enugu but im withdraw from di PDP primaries hours before di election.