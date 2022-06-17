Police dig out kidnap victim bodi afta family pay N2million ransom

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers State Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Suspects show Police wia dem kill and bury kidnap victim after dem collect ransom

17 June 2022, 08:22 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Police don dig out di bodi of one man wey some guys kidnap on 19 May, 2022.

Dem seize David Kalu Onyems for di boundary between Abia and Rivers State inside southern Nigeria, according to one police oga.

Di family of di victim say dem dey pained say afta paying ransom to di kidnappers, dem still kill dia broda.

Commissioner of Police for Rivers State say on 2 June 2022, operatives of C4i Intelligence Unit arrest one suspect in connection wit di crime.

Friday Eboka say di suspect lead police to a shallow grave wia dem bury di victim.

Di police oga say dem don exhume and deposit di deadibodi for mortuary.

Late Onyems leave behind a wife and four children, im broda tell BBC Pidgin.

Now dem dey wait for post-mortem examination. CP Eboka tok.

E add say further investigation lead dem to arrest five suspects all under 18 years old.

Police name di arrested suspects as Ubong Emmanuel, Kenneth Owhonda, Goodness Kalu Smart; Dennis Igwe, Ibenta Oha and Favour John.

Di oda arrested suspect ontop dis mata be 43 year old Mercy Idoh and 20 year old Idaraesit Emmanuel Kpene, di police commissioner add.

E say dem recover exhibits from dem wey include one AK47 magazine and one Pistol.

For Nigeria arrested crime suspects dey innocent until proven guilty.

Kidnapped 50 wedding guests, oda attacks across Nigeria in 48hrs 13th June 2022

Wetin we call dis foto, Seven suspects chop arrest in connection with di kidnapping

How di kidnapping happun

One of di suspects tok how dem kidnap David Kalu Onyems, according to police.

E say na dia oga wey police say dem name Donald from Rivers State na im introduce dem to kidnapping and make dem swear oath.

"Afta di victim die, our boss tell us say since di man don die nothing for us. After three days, unknown to me our boss collect di man sim card.

“So im call me to go pick up one package for am, but I no know wetin dey inside di parcel.

“I go di place and I meet one man wey give me a bag filled with money and according to di man, e say na N2million. Di suspect add.

“Oga Donald take di bag from me and I no know say na from di man wey don die.

“So, after some weeks I hear say police don arrest two of my friends only for me to visit my mum a day after on Saturday, dem arrest me alongside my mother.” Na so e tok.

Di Rivers Commissioner of Police say dem go charge all di suspects to court afta dem conclude investigations.

Di dead victim broda speak

Brother to di kidnap victim wey die, Tony Kalu, dey demand justice for im dead brother.

Tony regret say even though dem pay ransom thinking say e go save dia brother, dem still collect di money and kill am.

Im add say di death of im brother na big blow to di family as e leave behind a wife and four children.

How police recover skeleton of kidnap victim for Eleme town 16th July 2020

Oda times Police exhume victims deadibodi for Rivers State

For May 2021, Police go exhume di deadibodi of one community leader wey jaguda boys bury alive.

Di victm na di Community Development Chairman of Kereke-Boue community for Khana Local Goment Area of Rivers State.

DPO of Bori Police Station SP Bako Angashim lead operatives to recover di body of Prince Deeka from one thick forest between Andoni and Bonny.

Dem later release Deeka bodi to im immediate family.

For May 2020, Police for Rivers State dig out di deadibodi of three students: two males and one female wey dey school for University of Port Harcourt.

Kidnappers bin don gbab di students; Nelson Nwafor, Fortune Obemba and Joy Adoki on 7 April, 2020 from Choba.

Di place wia dis one happun na one of di host communities of University of Port Hrcourt.

During investigation, on 30 April, 2020 police arrest three of di suspects.

One of di suspected kidnappers wey police arrest, na im carry police go dig out di deadbodi dem for di shallow grave dem bury dem for one bush for Eteo.

Dis na town for Eleme (around 20 kilometers east of Port Harcourt) on Friday, 1 May, 2020.

Wen dem dig dem out, dem don begin dey rotten.

On 6 December 2018, Police for Port-Harcourt dig out di deadi bodi of Ozigie Wovueze from inside di bedroom of one suspect.

Police bin arrest Ndema Owabie A.K.A Jboy wey dey stay Wimpy Junction, Rumuepirikom for Obio Akpor local goment area of Rivers State wia dem dig di bodi.

Police accuse Jboy say im kill im girlfriend Wovueze come bury am inside im bedroom.

Police also discover shrine inside di compound wey Jboy bin dey stay.

Tori be say Wovueze miss afta she go collect money from Jboy hand for burial wrapper.

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Lately, from di kidnapping of di Primate of di Methodist Church of Nigeria for Abia to di seizing of two Catholic priests for one church inside Katsina state and oda unreported cases, tiff-tiff of humans dey threaten security across Nigeria.

On Monday, March 28, gunmen attack one train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna. Dem kill at least seven people, injuring many odas and kidnap some, while di rest dey miss.

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on.

Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.

E don pose a real threat to trade and education, as well as di kontri farming communities.