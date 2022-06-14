How woman wey write book on 'how to murder your husband' murder her husband of 28 years for real

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

28 minutes wey don pass

Murder, she wrote - and for murder, she dey go jail.

One Oregon judge don sentence Nancy Crampton Brophy, one romance author to life in prison for di shooting to death of her late spouse.

She bin apparently don first tok about how she go carry out her crime for inside one essay wey she tittle "How to murder your husband".

Dem find Crampton Brophy, 71, dey guilty of second degree murder last month.

One jury find am say she shoot her husband of 26 years for 2018 sake of one $1.5m (£1.2m) life insurance pay-out.

Wia dis foto come from, MULTNOMAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Before her crime, Crampton Brophy na self-published author wey her works of steamy romance and suspense include novels like "The Wrong Husband" and "The Wrong Lover".

Her late husband, Daniel Brophy, na chef and respected teacher for di Oregon Culinary Institute.

Dem find am for di kitchen of di Institute for June 2018, wia dem shoot am twice.

Dem convict im widow of di murder last month.

Di case bin attract much attention for one essay wey Crampton Brophy bin don write years before di crime, titled "How to murder your husband".

"Di thing I sabi about murder be say every one of us get am inside him/her wen dem push am far enough," she tok for one post wey she don later delete.

She list a number of ways to commit mariticide, from guns and knives to poison and hitmen before she write "e dey easier to wish pipo dead than to actually kill dem".

She add: "If di murder suppose set me free, I certainly no go wan spend any time for jail".

One judge rule against admitting di essay as evidence for her trial because she bin write am years earlier as part of one writing seminar.

But prosecutors bin no need di text.

Dem successfully argue say Crampton Brophy get di motive and di means to murder her partner, wey show di couple don fall on hard times financially, and she stand to pocket a hefty insurance pay-out afta im death.

Wia dis foto come from, Daniel Biophy/LINKEDIN

One surveillance footage dem show for court show Crampton Brophy dey drive to and from di Institute at di time of di crime.

And although police never find di murder weapon, dem find out she buy a gun wey be same make and model.

Taking di stand in her own defence, di author claim say she no fit remember wetin really happun from di morning of Brophy's death say she get memory hole.

She no fit deny whether na she drive around di Institute.

One jury of 12 find her guilty of second-degree murder afta dem deliberate di mata for less than two days.

Her life sentence wey dem sama am on Monday, carry di possibility of parole afta 25 years. Her lawyers say dem dey plan to appeal.

Ahead of di sentencing, friends and family members of di late chef delivered statements.