10 years afta Oscar Pistorius kill im girlfriend on Valentine's Day

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, dey in prison say im murder im girlfriend and popular model, Reeva Steenkamp

Pistorius shoot dead im girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp for di early hours of Valentine's Day for 2013.

Na four times Pistorius shoot Ms Steenkamp through di toilet door for im house wey dey Pretoria.

For im defence, im first claim say im bin think say na one intruder enta im house.

Di judge for im first trial bin clear am of murder wen e accept im defence for one trial wey happun for Pretoria.

Dem later convict di South African of murder, afta di appeal court overturn di earlier verdict.

Tori be say Pistorius fit dey eligible for parole from march 2023.

Im dey eligible for possible release afta im don serve half of im sentence.

For 2021, Di South Africa department of correctional services say before im parole, im go take part for wetin dem call "restorative justice".

Pistorius na popular disabled runner wey win six gold medals for paralympic.

Di South African runner make history wen im become di first disabled runner wey run for di 2012 London Olympic games with artificial leg.

Ten years afta, we wan take a look back at some key moments from im trial wey happun for 2014.

Many pipo for South Africa and all across di world bin follow di proceeding:

Di Apology

Oscar Pistorius take di stand on 7 April 2014 and begin wit one emotional apology: "I go like to take dis opportunity to apologise to Mrs and Mr Steenkamp, to Reeva family, to pipo wey sabi her wey dey here today… since dis tragedy happun, e no get any moment wey I no think about your family

"I wake up every morning and una be di first pipo I think of, di first pipo I pray for. I no fit imagine di pain and di sorrow and di emptiness wey I do cause you and your family. I bin just dey ry to protect Reeva. I fit promise say wen she go bed dat night, she feel loved." Ms Steenkamp mama, June, watch wit stony-face as e tok.

Vomiting

Wen dem show one graphic foto of Ms Steenkamp head wound for screens in di court without warning on 10 March, Pistorius begin vomit repeatedly inside one bucket. From then on, broadcasters like di BBC stream from di court wit a delay.

Pathologist Gert Saayman describe how dem shoot Ms Steenkamp three times, for head, pelvis and arm. "Black talon" ammunition - bullets wey open up into one petal-like shape on impact "di design na to cause maximum damage", e tok.

'Zombie stopper' video

Wia dis foto come from, other Wetin we call dis foto, Court bin show one Sky News video wia Pistorius bin dey shoot at one watermelon

Di prosecution bin play one video clip on 9 April wia dem show Pistorius dey shoot at one watermelon and im dey tok say "e no dey as soft as brains… but na zombie stopper".

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel then ask di athlete: "You see wetin happun to di watermelon? E explode, dat na wetin happun to Reeva head. E bin get di same effect. Takw responsibility, Oga Pistorius.

Im come later show di court one foto of Ms Steenkamp head injuries. Pistorius no gree look am, e tok in tears: "I no go look at di foto and be tormented. As I pick up Reeva, my hand touch her head. I remember. I bin dey there. I dont have to look at a picture. I bin dey dia."

Whatsapp gbege

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

During testimony on 24 March, one police captain read out one text message wey Ms Steenkamp bin send to Pistorius week before dem shoot her. "I dey fear you sometimes and how you dey para for me and how you go react to me,” she tok.

Di couple bin argue afta Pistorius bin accuse her say she dey flirt wit anoda man. E reveal say dia pet names for each oda na "Angel" and "Baba".

Capt Francois Moller say 90% of di messages between dem bin dey loving.

Valentine's Day card

Wia dis foto come from, Screen grab Wetin we call dis foto, Valentine's day card from Reeva Steenkamp to Oscar Pistorius

Afta five days of cross-examination, Oscar Pistorius end im testimony on 15 April. Im lawyer ask am to read di Valentine's Day card Reeva Steenkamp bin write to am.

"I think today na good day to tell you say, I love you," she bin write. Dem shoot di model for di early hours of Valentine's Day, 2013 - before dem even get di chance to open each oda cards and gifts.

Before, Pistorius bin deny prosecution allegations say dem bin dey argue before di shooting. E tok say im bin buy her a bracelet and e bin dey due to go to di jewellers' to collect am dat day.

Cricket bat vs gunshots

On 16 April, di court bin hear recordings of one cricket bat dey hit one door and gunshots fired through di door as di defence wan prove say di sounds dey similar and so dem fit confuse am from a distance.

Prosecution witnesses bin testify say dem hear one woman "blood-curdling" scream afta gunshots.

Di defence say those bangs na di sound of di cricket bat and di high-pitch screaming come from Pistorius aft aim begin shout for "help, help, help" afta e realise say im don shoot Ms Steenkamp by mistake and before im put on im prosthetics to knock down di toilet door wit di bat.

Earlier, one police forensic detective allege say di athlete bin dey on im stumps wen im use di bat.

Dem ask am to remove im prosthetics

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bullet holes wey dey for Oscar Pistorius' toilet door

On im second day on di stand on 8 April, Pistorius' lawyer ask di athlete to demonstrate im height without im prosthetic legs. Wen he stand next to di toilet door, wey bin dey di courtroom, im head came to a few centimetres above di door handle.

Court order psychiatric tests

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Oscar Pistorius for di Milan International Athletics Meeting for July 2008

Defence forensic psychologist Merryll Vorster tell court on 11 May say Pistorius bin suffer from Generalised Anxiety Disorder since childhood - point to di amputation of im legs wen im just be 11 months old, di divorce of im parents wen im be six and di death of im mama at 15.

Di prosecution later request make im undergo mental observation and di judge order one month-long evaluation. One panel of four doctors conclude say im no dey suffer from mental disorder and say im sabi right from wrong.

'Snowball of lies'

For im closing prosecution arguments on 7 August, Oga Nel accuse Oscar Pistorius say e be "deceitful witness" wey bin don tell "snowball of lies".

Im list a "baker's dozen" of inconsistencies, wey defence lawyer Barry Roux hit back at for im concluding remarks di next day.

Oga Nel say di athlete three lines of defence – say e don fire either by mistake, in a state of panic or in self-defence against one perceived intruder - "wey dem no fit reconcile".

Di rise and fall of Oscar Pistorius

August 2012: Im compete for London Olympics and Paralympics, wia im win one gold medal

February 2013: E shoot dead im girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

March 2014: Trial start

September 2014: Judge find Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide

October 2014: Im begin im five-year sentence

October 2015: Dem transfer am to house arrest

December 2015: Appeal court change di verdict to murder

July 2016: Dem sentence am to six years in jail for murder