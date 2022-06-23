Ghanaians accuse govment of ‘bloating’ figures on Covid-19 expenditure

Wia dis foto come from, Govment of Ghana

59 minutes wey don pass

Heated debate dey happen for Ghana over figures govment release on how dem use Ghc18.19 billion to fight Covid-19 between 2020 and 2021.

During address to Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta reveal say govment spend Ghc12 billion out of de bulk cash.

But for Minority Members in Parliament den some Ghanaians, de numbers get major inconsistencies which dey require investigation.

One of de major things people dey question be how govment spend monies on particularly on health infrastructure like de Agenda 111.

'Agenda 111 expenditure no dey make sense'

Wia dis foto come from, Govment of Ghana

President Akufo-Addo in de thick of de Covid-19 pandemic promise say dem go build some 111 District and Regional Hospitals across de country.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta reveal say in order to execute dis project, govment first release Ghc600 million to begin construction in 2020.

“Mr. Speaker, in de wake of de pandemic, Government take bold decision to provide health infrastructure in de districts and regions wey no get proper District or Regional Hospital” he talk.

“In all, 111 District, Regional and Mental Hospitals (Agenda 111) dey on our programme for construction. We release a total of GH¢600 million to begin de construction across de country in 2020” Ofori-Atta add.

Ofori Atta also add say “in de 2021 budget, dem release Ghc763.92 million for continuation of Agenda 111 projects.

But Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu say govment no evidence dey to show say dem spend de monies on construction of hospital infrastructure.

To prove how govment spend, dem for show Ghanaians how much of de over Ghc1.3 billion dem spend, what be de status of de projects implementation den stuff.

Some Ghanaians also dey question how govment spend Ghc 600 million in 2020 alone and for what exactly, de sod cutting since de project no take off immediately Prez Akufo-Addo announce am.

In addition to dis issues, people dey question how govment spend Ghc36 million on just de design of Agenda 111 hospitals.

Covid-19 support to households

Wia dis foto come from, Favour Nunoo/BBC

Another set of expenditures wey dey confuse Ghanaians be how govment spend on households, de concerns be say de figures dey look over bloated.

According to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, total amount programmed for de initiatives under de Support to households in 2020 was GH¢1,718 million, out of which amount utilized was GH¢1,550 million.

Details of de monies govment spend

1. Distribution of packed hot food in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi be GH¢12.1million. Dis according to govment dey include cost of transportation of packed food in some suburbs of Greater Kumasi by NADMO.

2. Expenditure on provision of Hot Meals during de lockdown wey dem serve to about 2,744,723 persons for de period of de lockdown be total figure of GH¢42.24 million. Dis amount cover unit price food cost of GH¢4.32

Cost of Free Water and Electricity Provision

As part of de support to households, Government through Ministry of Water and Sanitation and Ghana Water Company Limited provide free water at de cost of GH¢456 million.

Govment use GH¢143 million for de provision of free water and electricity for lifeline consumers, out of which dem use GH¢143 million.

Govment also spend GH¢1,039 million on free electricity to lifeline consumers, wey dem absorb 50% of all electricity bills for residential and commercial customers from April to September 2020.

Inconsistent figures from president and finance minister

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Parliament

Major concern wey Minority lawmakers and some Ghanaians raise be de inconsistencies between expenditure wey Prez Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta release on total Covid-19 expenditure.

“Data from de Ministry of Finance dey tell us say an amount of Ghc17.7 billion or 4.7% of GDP according to Prez Akufo-Addo go into Covid-19 fight since 2020” Haruna Iddrisu reveal.

“Dis be what Prez Akufo-Addo talk Ghanaians, but Ken Ofori-Atta come talk we say he mobilise Ghc18.1 billion but he spend Ghc12 billion” he add.

Mr Idrissu argue say, “dis dey show inconsistencies in de total figures govment spend, so between Finance Minister Ghc12 billion and de President Ghc17 billion, gap of Ghc5 billion which dey unexplained.”

For de Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, dis be some of de reasons why de probe into how govment de Ghc18.19 billion monies dem get to fight Covid-19 be very important.

Parliament dey probe govment Covid-19 spend

Parliament of Ghana dey investigate how govment use a Covid-19 funds during de outbreak of coronavirus.

De decision to look into de expenditure dey come on de back of some inconsistencies wey parliament say dem notice in govment spend.