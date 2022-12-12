Wetin we know about Olaolu Mudasiru, Vetiva Capital co-founder wey die

Wia dis foto come from, Vetiva Capital Managemen

one hour wey don pass

Friends, family and many Nigerians don begin dey mourn di death of Dr Olaolu Mudasiru wey be deputy managing director, co-founder of Vetiva Capital Management (VCML), one investment and asset management company.

Dis na afta di news of im death spread for social media and shock pipo.

Vetiva Capital Management confam di death of Dr Olaolu wey be di deputy Managing Director/COO & Co-Founder of di company.

For one twitter post, di company put up di foto of Dr Olaolu wey dey popularly known as Dr. Bob and write say:

"We don lost our Super Griffin. Rest In Peace, Dr. Olaolu Mudasiru (Dr. Bob)."

Local media report say Dr Olaolu die on Sunday morning afta one hit-and-run driver jam am as e dey ride bicycle with two oda pesin for Bourdilion road,Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Report add say di hit-and-run driver run from di scene afta di accident happun.

Lagos Police tok-tok pesin, Benjamin Hundeyin, neva issue any statement onto weda dem don arrest any pesin wey dem suspect to be di hit-and-run driver.

BBC Pidgin try to reach out to Benjamin Hundeyin but e no respond.

Di news of how Dr Olaolu take die don send shock to im family and friends plus odas

Some close friends and business associates don take to Twitter to pay dia tribute and express sadness.

Wetin to know about Dr Olaolu Mudasiru

Dem born Dr Olaolu Mudasiru Aka Dr Bob on 5 August 1968.

E be di first son of Gbolahan Mudasiru, former military govnor of Lagos state.

Olaolu na di deputy Managing Director/COO & Co-Founder of Vetiva Capital Management Limited.

Before im co-find Vetiva, Olaolu work for Oando Plc, Asset Resource & Management Company (one subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc) and Standard Trust Bank (now UBA Plc).

Dr Olaolu na investment banker with plenti experience for stockbroking, Asset management and oda aspect of investment banking activities.

E get MSc for International securities, investments and banking from di ICMA Centre of di University of Reading UK.

Dr Olaolu get M.B.B.S Degree from di college of Medicine University of Lagos, Nigeria.

E be leading member of di London Stock Exchange, one Association of di Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Nigeria and also member of di Medical and Dental council of Nigeria.