Meet Kevin McCarthy, di Republican wey become new US Speaker

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

8 minutes wey don pass

Den don finally elect Republican Kevin McCarthy Speaker of di House of Representatives afta 15th ballot, one midnight vote and near fistfight for di hallowed chambers of Congress.

Im gbab victory afta key Republican rebels like Matt Gaetz no vote against am

Oga McCarthy go now become di second in line to di presidency afta di US vice-president.

Speaking afta im confirmation, Oga McCarthy write on Twitter: "I hope one dey clear after dis week: I no go never give up. And I no go ever give up for you, di American pipo."

"My papa always tell me say no be how you start, na how you finish," Oga McCarthy tok as im address congress afta im victory for di polls. "And now we need to finish strong for di American pipo."

McCarthy tell di Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, say dia political differences fit dey passionate but e no go ever dey personal.

Biden congratulate McCarthy

Democratic President Joe Biden don extend im pro forma congratulations to di new Republican Speaker.

Republicans don already pledge to launch investigations into Biden, im administration and im family business dealings.

But for now at least, na warm words and offers of co-operation from di White House.

"Di American pipo expect dia leaders to govern in a way wey go put dia needs above all else, and dat na wetin we need to do now," Biden tok for one statement.

"As I tok afta di midterms, I dey prepared to work wit Republicans wen I fit and voters make am clear say dem expect Republicans to dey prepared to work wit me as well.

"Now wey dem don decide di leadership of di House of Representatives time don come for dat process to begin.” Biden tok

Kevin McCarthy profile

Kevin Owen McCarthy na American politician wey go serve as di 55th Speaker of di United States House of Representatives

Dem born am for January 26, 1965

Na member of di Republican Party, wey serve as House Minority Leader of di United States House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

Im also serve as House Majority Leader from 2014 to 2019 under Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan.

McCarthy dey for im ninth House term, dey serve as di U.S. representative for California 22nd congressional district from 2007 to 2013, di 23rd district from 2013 to 2023 and di 20th district since 2023.

Dem born McCarthy for Bakersfield, California. Im attend California State University, Bakersfield, while im dey work as a firefighter.

McCarthy formerly chair di California Young Republicans and di Young Republican National Federation. Im be representative for California State Assembly from 2002 to 2006.

Wetin be Speaker of di House?

Di US Constitution establish di role of Speaker of di House, wey go oversee di lower chamber of Congress.

Traditionally and historically, di Speaker na sitting member of di majority party, though dis no be di constitutional requirement.

Therefore, in addition to leading di House of Representatives, dem also be leader of di majority party for di chamber.

For practical level, na di Speaker dey set di House legislative agenda, control committee assignments, set di vote and work calendar, and also dey responsible for keeping dia party members unified behind major initiatives.

Why Speaker of di House dey so important?

Di position of Speaker of di House na one of di most powerful for Washington. Depending on di partisan makeup of di Congress, dem fit make or break any US president agenda, stymie opposition, and spearhead dia party biggest legislative initiatives.

Any shrewd and effective Speaker go fit marshal dia members behind dia party agenda, and control rebellious lawmakers by dashing out incentives or punishments.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, na Democrat wey step down from di position wen Republicans take control of di House on 3 January 2023, and dem dey regard her as one of di most effective modern Speakers of di House.

Though di Democratic caucus wey she oversee contain many factions, including progressives, moderates, and more conservative-leaning Democrats, she dey able to to use di tools wey dey available to di Speaker to keep a united front wen e come to most major votes.

Wetin be di work of a Speaker?

Run di House of Representatives

Oversee daily business and dey set voting agenda

Na di leader of di largest party for House

Na di second pesin wey fit succeed di president.